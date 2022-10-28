Liverpool injury news including Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo ahead of the Premier League fixture vs Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp embraces Jordan Henderson are being substituted in Liverpool’s defeat of Ajax. Picutre: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are aming to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday (19.45 BST).

The Reds’ top-flight form continues to stutter having lost to basement side Nottingham Forest last weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s side already find themselves 12 points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race.

But Liverpool got a win under their belt against Ajax on Wedneday. A 3-0 victory saw the Reds move into the last 16 of the Champions League.

And ahead of the Leeds clash, here’s the current look at the injury situation.

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The Liverpool captain was substituted against Ajax shortly after suffering a whack to the knee.

What’s been said

Klopp confirmed that Henderson was OK after the issue and didn’t seem too worried.

He said: “I was worried as well when I saw the situation because it was in front of me, but I think he thought he got knee on knee, so painful.

“A bruise, probably. Really painful but as far as I know now, nothing else and that should be fine.”

Potential return game

Leeds United (H), Saturday 29 October.

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder has been troubled with an ear infection so he’s missed the past two games.

What’s been said

Before the Ajax win, Klopp admitted that Thiago wasn’t close to playing.

Asked if Thiago was a concern to face Leeds, Klopp replied: “I hope not but who knows?

But before the Forest defeat, there was hope that the Spain international wouldn’t be out for too long.

Potential return game

Leeds (H), Saturday 29 October.

Naby Keita

Jurgen Klopp talks with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder hasn’t featured for Liverpool since coming off the bench in the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City at the end of July.

Keita had a muscle problem after an illness.

What’s been said

Keita has returned to full training. Klopp admitted before Ajax that the Guinea international is back sooner than expected, having been left out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

Klopp said: ““The same with Naby, he needs to train, Oxlade (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) needs to train. They are both not in the Champions League squad anyway because everybody told me they will be out for longer, but now they are back, which is good – [but] not back to play but back to be around and play a few minutes.”

Potential return game

Leeds United (H), Saturday 29 October.

Joel Matip

What happened

The centre-back sustained a calf injury during Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal earlier this month.

What’s been said

Klopp is optimistic that Matip will be back for the Reds’ final games before World Cup.

He said: “Everything is going well, but he needs a bit of time. I think with him, it will be tight until the World Cup break; hopefully, in the last two or three games, he might be in contention, but I don’t know yet.”

Potential return game

Tottenham (A), Sunday 6 November.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota was stretchered off in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Man City. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The versatile forward was stretchered off in the closing stages of Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City with a severe calf injury.

What’s been said

Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with Portugal.

Klopp said: “He will miss the World Cup. [It’s a] pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. We can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months.”

Potential return game

N/A.

Luis Diaz

What happened

The winger limped off in the first half of Liverpool’s loss at Arsenal with a knee problem.

What’s been said

Diaz won’t play again until after the World Cup.

Klopp said: “Six to eight weeks, we will see. He looks like a quick healer, but we will see. Could have been worse.”

Potential return game

Aston Villa (A), Monday 26 December

Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The on-loan Juventus midfielder played only 13 minutes for Liverpool before he picked up a thigh problem.

What’s been said

Posting on Instagram, Arthur wrote: “It is now time for me to keep my head up and join forces with my family and do everything I need to with my team to make sure I come back stronger as soon as possible. No obstacle will prevent me from progressing in my career and I have great ambition to show what I can do on the pitch.”

Potential return game