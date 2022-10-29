Liverpool team news for the Premier League fixture against Leeds United at Anfield.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Reds make just one change from the 3-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Thiago Alcantara is back in the starting XI, having missed the previous two games with a knee injury.

He replaces Jordan Henderson, who suffered a bang to the knee against Ajax. The skipper is named among the substitutes.

Otherwise, it’s the same again for Liverpool with a 4-4-2 diamond formation looking like it will be deployed for successive matches. Roberto Firmino is set to be at the tip of the midfield behind Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah up front.

Thiago is joined in the engine room by Harvey Elliott and Fabinho.

In defence, Klopp opts for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson with Alisson Becker in goal.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Nunez .