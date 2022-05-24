Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final on Saturday and here’s how things stand when it comes to Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Joe Gomez and Divock Origi’s respective fitness.

Liverpool aim for the seventh Champions League crown in the club’s history when they take on Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

The Reds head into the European showpiece fixture against the backdrop of missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by just a point.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still, Jurgen Klopp’s troops won’t let that hinder them in pursuit of a third piece of silverware this season - having already claimed the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

However, Liverpool have some injury concerns heading into the encounter against Madrid.

We take a look at the current state of affairs.

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara came off injured in Liverpool’s defeat of Wolves. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

What happened

The Spain international worryingly limped down the tunnel just before half-time against Wolves.

Following a scan, Thiago has suffered an Achilles problem and is now in a race against time to be fit for Paris.

What’s been said

After the Wolves win, Klopp said: “Not good but I cannot say more.

“He was outside with the families, had his little girl on his shoulders. He could walk so that’s obviously a good sign.

“All the rest, we will see from tomorrow.

“I don’t want to talk about it but we will see. Give us a chance, it makes the news not better or worse.

“We want to wait until we see more about it and then you’ll get the information as well.”

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The centre-back suffered a knee injury in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

After missing the 2-1 win at Southampton, van Dijk was back on the bench against Wolves but was unused.

What’s been said

Speaking to Sky Sports before the Wolves win, Klopp said: "Both [Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah] are ready to come on but not to start.

“That's the advice I got from the medical department.”

Fabinho

Fabinho comes off injured during Liverpool’s win at Aston Villa. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder sustained a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa on 10 May.

He’s been absent for Liverpool’s subsequent three games.

What’s been said

Klopp has always been hopeful that Fabinho will be available for the Champions League final.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Wolves, the Reds boss revealed the Brazil international was due to return to full training this week.

Klopp said: “Fabinho is training but not with us. He will at the beginning of next week.”

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez came off injured in Liverpool’s win at Southampton. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

What happened

The defender suffered an ankle injury at Southampton and was withdrawn at half-time.

Gomez missed the defeat of Wolves.

What’s been said

In his pre-Wolves press conference, Klopp didn’t seem too concerned about the England international’s issue and allayed fears.

He said: “Joey, first of all, good news. We want a further reassuring scan. At first, we thought we were lucky. It was a proper knock but nothing happened.

“I understand why everyone was a bit concerned. I was until I saw Joey’s face in the dressing room and most of us know our bodies best.

“The result of the scan is not here yet but we do not expect anything different. It’s just reassuring, it’s all fine.”

Divock Origi

Divock Origi during Liverpool’s post-match celebrations. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

What happened

The striker suffered a muscle injury in training last week.

He could not be involved against Wolves in what would have been a final Anfield appearance - although he was given a guard of honour for eight years service.

What’s been said

Klopp has already ruled Origi out of the Champions League final.

Speaking after the Wolves win, he said: “Div is definitely out for the final because he injured himself in the last second of the session yesterday.