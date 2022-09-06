Liverpool injury news ahead of their Champions League clash against Napoli.

Liverpool’s 2022-23 Champions League campaign begins when they travel to Napoli in Group A tomorrow.

The Reds go in pursuit of a seventh European Cup after going agoningly close last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in Paris, with the game sullied by the unsavoury scenes Kopites experienced outside the stadium.

Liverpool have had their share of injuries in the early stages of the Premier League season and still have ongoing issues.

We take a look at the current injury list and the potential return date for eight of the Reds’ players.

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder has been sidelined since the opening day of the season after limping off with a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season against Fulham.

What's been said

Klopp confirmed last week that Thiago was due to return to training yesterday.

The manager said: “Thiago is the closest of all [of them]. I think at the start of next week, he will be in team training.”

Much may depend on whether Liverpool deem Thiago fit enough to make an immediate return to the bench.

Potential return date

Napoli (A), Wednesday 7 September or Wolves (H), Saturday 11 September.

Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

What happened

The attacking midfielder sustained a knee injury in Saturday's Merseyside derby.

Carvalho was on the receiving end of a late challenge from Everton's Amadou Onana and was withdrawn at half-time.

What's been said

Klopp was hopeful that the swelling around Carvalho's knee wasn't too serious.

'It's not bad. I think it is extremely painful, it is a dead leg on the muscle above the knee, and he couldn't bend the knee anymore," said Klopp.

"We have to see how quickly that will settle."

Potential return date

Napoli (A), Wednesday 7 September or Wolves (H), Saturday 11 September.

Ibrahima Konate

Ibou Konate. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The defender hasn't been available all season. He suffered a knee problem against Strasbourg in Liverpool's final friendly of the season.

What's been said

Klopp revealed that Konate should be back to fitness around the time of the international break later this month.

Klopp said: “In and around the international break, he will be back in training.”

Potential return game

Brighton (H), Saturday 1 October.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on August 31, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

What happened

The Liverpool captain was forced off in last week's 2-1 win over Newcastle United with a hamstring injury.

What's been said

Klopp was unsure how long Henderson would be unavailable for before the Everton clash.

“We are still waiting for the result [of his scan,” the Anfield chief said.

“He is definitely out, he is injured, but the extent I don’t know.”

Reports have suggested that Henderson won't play for Liverpool again before the international break.

Potential return game

Brighton (H), Saturday 1 October.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kellher in Liverpool training. Picture: y Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The goalkeeper has been ruled out of action since early in pre-season.

He suffered a recurrence of an issue he picked up while on Republic of Ireland duty in August.

What's been said

Klopp has confirmed that Kelleher is back in training.

Speaking last week, the boss said: “Caoimh I saw now only walking outside going for normal goalkeeper training.”

Much may depend on when Klopp feels Kelleher is ready to deputise for Alisson Becker, with Adrian currently filling that role.

Potential return date

Unknown.

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The summer signing from Aberdeen has been unavailable since arriving at Anfield.

Liverpool discovered a problem with Ramsay's back and have been cautious with him given he's still a teenager.

What’s been said

“Calvin is still out but really getting closer and closer," Klopp said last week.

“For him, it was something with his back, something to do with age and growing and these kind of things. He didn’t train now properly with us, but he gets closer.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Naby Keita

Jurgen Klopp talks with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder hasn't made an outing for Liverpool this season.

He has a muscle injury he suffered in training, having previously had an illness.

In addition, Keita hasn't been registered in Liverpool's Champions League squad.

What's been said

Speaking last week, Klopp said: It’s a muscle injury, Ox is a muscle injury, and they will be out for a while."

Potential return game

Unknown.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off injured in Liverpool’s friendly win over Crystal Palace. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

Oxlade-Chamberlain broke down with a serious hamstring problem during Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in July.

What's been said

Klopp confirmed that the midfielder is no closer to returning to availability.

Before the derby, he said: It’s a muscle injury, Ox is a muscle injury, and they will be out for a while."

Potential return game