Liverpool injury news and potential return dates ahead of Bournemouth clash.

Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday where they’re aiming to bolster their chances of finishing in the Premier League top four.

The Reds are in buoyant mood after their 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last weekend.

Having stuttered throughout the season, Jurgen Klopp’s side appear to be finding form when it matters. They’ve won four of their past five league games and are now just three points outside the Champions League spots.

Certainly, Liverpool have been given a shot in the arm and have been boosted by the return from injury to the likes of Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in recent weeks.

The Reds still have some players on the sidelines, though, and here is the latest on the injury front.

1 . Naby Keita - knock The midfielder was absent for the victory over Man Utd, having missed the previous game against Wolves with a knock. Keita was in training before United, however. Potential return: Bournemouth (A), Sat 11 March. Photo Sales

2 . Joe Gomez - hamstring The centre-back has been absent for the previous three games. Given Gomez has a muscle issue, he may not be rushed back straight away. Potential return game: Real Madrid (A), Wed 15 March. Photo Sales

3 . Luis Diaz - knee The winger hasn’t played for Liverpool since October. Diaz is earmarked to return to the first part of training next week before stepping up to full sessions after that. Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April Photo Sales

4 . Thiago Alcantara - hip The midfielder has missed the previous five games with a hip problem. Klopp admitted last week that Thiago was still in rehab. Potential return game: N/A Photo Sales