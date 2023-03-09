Register
Liverpool midfielders Naby Keita, right, and Thiago Alcantara. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Thiago, Keita, Gomez: full Liverpool injury list and potential returns - gallery

Liverpool injury news and potential return dates ahead of Bournemouth clash.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
3 minutes ago

Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday where they’re aiming to bolster their chances of finishing in the Premier League top four.

The Reds are in buoyant mood after their 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last weekend.

Having stuttered throughout the season, Jurgen Klopp’s side appear to be finding form when it matters. They’ve won four of their past five league games and are now just three points outside the Champions League spots.

Certainly, Liverpool have been given a shot in the arm and have been boosted by the return from injury to the likes of Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in recent weeks.

The Reds still have some players on the sidelines, though, and here is the latest on the injury front.

1. Naby Keita - knock

2. Joe Gomez - hamstring

3. Luis Diaz - knee

4. Thiago Alcantara - hip

Bournemouth