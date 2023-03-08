The former Arsenal striker was quick to compare Liverpool’s £120m target with legends of the past.

Thierry Henry revealed his player comparisons for Liverpool target Jude Bellingham on Tuesday night. The former Arsenal forward was quizzed on the midfielder by former Red Jamie Carragher, as the pair debated who the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is most similar to.

Carragher was quick to push the comparison of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Henry admitted their are some similarities, but he also compared the former Birmingham City midfielder to former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieria.

“Yeah he does, I have to say, play like Gerrard. It’s a tough one, I loved the way Stevie G used to play, Stevie G had something - he used to grab his team with him and everyone played better,” Henry said on CBS Sports of Bellingham.

“Patrick Vieira had a bit of that but he was a bit more tenacious when getting the ball back but when he was playing it was very difficult to stop him and I know people remember him with the kicking but he could play and score goals from time to time. Bellingham is a modern midfielder and that’s why everyone wants him because he can do almost everything.”

Henry then went onto hint that Bellingham may join Liverpool in the summer as Carragher replied with ‘fingers crossed’ before going onto explain why the youngster is held in such high regard.

“He’s all-round, he’s complete, he likes to show some movement, skills going forward,” Kop legend Carragher said. “What I like about him is the way he always wants the ball, he never hides whether he has to defend or to attack, he’s always on the ball looking to see if he can feed his strikers.

“This is what I like about him, he’s willing to try and get the ball back - it’s not only about skills in football. He’s going to get that ball, see if he can play, he’s going to go around and pass it, be available and pass it to his mate again. He can do whatever he wants at this particular moment and we all know this is why a lot of people want him because he has that in his locker.”

Bellingham’s Dortmund were beaten 2-0 on the night at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea earned a narrow 2-1 aggregate victory. The German side’s 11-match winning run came to an end following goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz..

Liverpool remain well-placed in their pursuit of Bellingham, however it was claimed yesterday by journalist Santi Arona that a meeting between Real Madrid’s head of recruitment, Juni Calafa, and Jude Bellingham’s father and agent, Mark, took place at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London.

It’s a transfer saga that is likely to dominate the summer window and we expect Liverpool to be strong contenders for his signature.

