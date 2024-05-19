Part of the Liverpool squad during Jurgen Klopp's Final Liverpool Training Session at AXA Training Centre on May 18, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool face Wolves in Jurgen Klopp’s final game as manager.

Jurgen Klopp has taken charge of his final Liverpool training session.

The Reds boss watched his side prepare one last time at the AXA Training Centre ahead of today’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. An emotional day is expected as Klopp brings the curtain down on Anfield tenure.

Klopp called this week the most intense of his eight-and-a-half years. That’s despite having to prepare for three Champions League finals - winning the 2019 edition with a 2-0 win over Tottenham - and being in three title races, winning won Premier League crown.

There’s little to play for when Liverpool face Wolves, with third place in the Premier League secured. But Klopp will want to sign off with one final victory and has already admitted he hopes the fans inside Anfield can create a ‘football atmosphere’.

Liverpool uploaded photos from Saturday’s session, with everyone all smiles during a relaxed atmosphere. And for the Wolves game, Klopp could get what he’s wished for all season. That is a virtually fully-fit squad with three senior players back in training.

Thiago Alcantara has made just one five-minute substitute cameo this season having been dogged by a hip issue. The midfielder will depart at the end of his contract after scoring three goals in 98 games. Having not been available since February, Thiago was spotted in training and Klopp hinted the ex-Bayern Munich man could be involved against Wolves.

Moreover, Diogo Jota was also involved and may be back. The striker has been prolific when fit this season, scoring 15 times in 32 games but he has also had too many fitness issues.