Liverpool have been put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre ahead of tomorrow's Europa League clash against LASK.

A win or a draw for the Reds will see them move into the knockout stage of the competition. However, a victory - coupled with Toulouse dropping points in their encounter with Union SG - will ensure Jurgen Klopp's side secure top spot in Group E.

The Liverpool manager ran the rule over his troops at their chilly Kirkby base this evening. And the injury situation is indeed looking difficult for the Reds following blows to Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Manchester City. Klopp confirmed at his press conference Alisson is set to be out for at least two weeks and Jota longer. Both have muscle issues.

Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic (calf) is still not back in training along with long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Andy Robertson (shoulder).

However, included in the session were four youngsters. Jarell Quansah, 20, has been a regular in the competition so far while Luke Chambers, 20, made his debut in the 5-1 home win over Toulouse last month. The England youth internationals could again feature.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley, 20, and Kaide Gordon, 19, were present. Bradley hasn't made an appearance this season after suffering a stress fracture to his back. The right-back enjoyed a highly fruitful spell on loan at Bolton last term and Klopp admitted that he wanted to get the Northern Ireland international minutes for the under-21s. Yet Bradley did not feature against Burnley for the young Reds last night and that could suggest he is going to play some part for the visit of LASK.

Gordon has made three outings for the under-21s but is still on the comeback trail for full fitness after missing the entirety of 2022-23. Klopp revealed the winger trained with Liverpool throughout last week which was 'really exciting'. He continues to practice with the first team and that suggests he may also be involved.

The ice-cold conditions meant that the Liverpool squad were donning the winter gear at the AXA. It was difficult to spot some players - especially Darwin Nunez. The striker had a snood pulled over his nose and wore a hat and could only be picked out because of the number on his clothing.

Caoimhin Kelleher was set to start in goal before Alisson's injury. However, Liverpool have not registered Adrian to be in their Europa League group-stage squad because of UEFA rules. Young stoppers Marcelo Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek were involved in training and at least one looks set to deputise.

Liverpool training squad

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Alexander, Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Chambers.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott.