Joe Gomez has signed a new Liverpool contract. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Joe Gomez is ruled out of Liverpool’s friendly against Crystal Palace at Singapore’s national stadium today.
The centre-back, who recently signed a new contract until 2027, is absent with a minor issue.
Gomez left yesterday’s open training session early and is not being risked.
The England international started in Monday’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United in Thailand.
Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker are the two other senior players absent.
Jota underwent a scan for a recurrence of a hamstring injury he sustained on international duty for Portugal last month.
Alisson, meanwhile, was not feeling 100% in training earlier this week and is not being risked.
Youngsters Melkamu Frauendorf and Tom Hill are also not involed.