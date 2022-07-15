Joe Gomez does not feature for Liverpool after picking up an injury.

Joe Gomez has signed a new Liverpool contract. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Joe Gomez is ruled out of Liverpool’s friendly against Crystal Palace at Singapore’s national stadium today.

The centre-back, who recently signed a new contract until 2027, is absent with a minor issue.

Gomez left yesterday’s open training session early and is not being risked.

The England international started in Monday’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United in Thailand.

Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker are the two other senior players absent.

Jota underwent a scan for a recurrence of a hamstring injury he sustained on international duty for Portugal last month.

Alisson, meanwhile, was not feeling 100% in training earlier this week and is not being risked.