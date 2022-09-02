This is how much Liverpool have paid to sign Arthur on loan - and price to buy him permanently
Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus to complete their summer transfer business.
Liverpool will pay Juventus a fee after signing Arthur Melo on a season-long loan.
The midfielder completed a deadline-day switch to the Reds to ease the current injury problems in the engine room.
Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all currently on the treatment table.
Arthur, 26, adds to Jurgen Klopp’s options ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.
And according to a document on Juventus’ website, Liverpool have agreed to pay €4.5 million to the Old Lady.
In addition, the Reds have the option to purchase Arthur for €37.5 million at the end of the season if they want to make his move permanent - and can be paid over two years.
The document (translated from Italian to English) reads: “Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that he has reached an agreement with the company Liverpool F.C. for the transfer, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023, of the right to sports performance of footballer Arthur Henrique Ramos De Oliveira Melo against a consideration of €4.5 million, this agreement provides accessory charges of €0.3 million.
“In addition, the agreement provides for Liverpool’s right to acquire the sporting performances of the soccer player; the price agreed for the definitive sale is € 37.5 million, payable in two financial years.”