This is when the Saudi Arabia transfer window closes amid Liverpool star's interest

Transfer window 2024: The English transfer window may have shut but there are countless other countries that are still operating.

England’s summer transfer window has come to pass but there are plenty of other clubs who still could do deals with Liverpool or Everton players.

For the Red side of Merseyside, it’s been a quiet, yet satisfying window. Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili were positive additions while the club also raised strong funds from the sales of Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Bobby Clark, as well as selling some academy prospects and loaning out several younger players. They were also boosted by the sell-on-clause inserted into Dominic Solanke’s move to Tottenham.

While the Blue side have been worried over what moves they could actually make. In the end, they brought in seven players, with three on loan and the likes of Tim Ireogbunam and Iliman Ndaiye are already proving to be shrewd deals. The sale of Lewis Dobbin and Amadou Onana also helped to balance the books and keeping hold of Jarrad Branthwaite was also a great success.

Yet, there are still numerous countries who are all still active in the window. And a number of key countries with highly-respected leagues see their windows close today. The likes of the Netherlands, Portugal, Denmark, Brazil and Saudi Arabia are in their final few hours and that it is important for many clubs as their financial firepower could turn the tide at any given moment. For example, Al-Ittihad submitted a proposal to Arsenal to sign Leandro Trossard but the deal was rejected promptly.

Looking ahead, the next few days see the Austrian window shut. Pep Lijnders has already signed two Liverpool players this summer in Clark and Stefan Bajcetic on loan. But there’s also the Belgium league (September 6) Croatia (September 5) Czech Republic (September 8) and Switzerland (September 9) to consider.

More importantly, the Turkish window doesn’t close until September 13. We’ve already seen a number of players linked with a move to the country, given the high wages, climate, other notable names and the fact they can offer European football in the established sides at the top of the division. Everton target Kieran Trippier is linked with a move to Galatasaray for example and Nat Phillips, now on loan at Derby County, was subject to a bid from Trabzonspor.

Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker were both subject to interest from the Saudi Pro League and it will be a relief when it shuts especially since there is uncertainty over his future as his deal will run out at the end of the season. Graeme Souness, speaking on talkSPORT believes that it is a move that could interest the Egyptian.

There’s still the free agent market which is available for any side to partake in. Any player who is unregistered by a club can be signed at any point - and there are still some smart options out there.

Key dates for windows closing:

September 2 - Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Denmark

September 5 - Austria

September 6 - Belgium

September 9 - Switzerland

September 13 - Turkey