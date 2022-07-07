Joe Gomez has signed a new Liverpool contract.

Joe Gomez revealed the platform to fulfil his potential in his ‘best years’ of his career is why he’s signed a new Liverpool contract.

The centre-back, 25, has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

He’s been at the club since arriving from Charlton Athletic in 2015.

Gomez played just 21 times in all competitions last season as the Reds claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, as well as just missing out on Premier League and Champions League glory.

But having made 142 appearances in total, winning every trophy possible, Gomez is excited for the future.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, Gomez said: “It’s obviously a special moment for me and my family. Another one that you dream of as a kid and one I don’t take for granted.

“It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best - if not the best - clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

“Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and, like you say, the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that.

“I think I have the platform here to do it with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my teammates, to make sure the best years are ahead.

“I think as a group, the sky is the limit. We want to go one, if not two, better than last season and aim for it all.

“We definitely have the ability to do that and the belief is there, it’s just about us taking it one game at a time, like we did last season, and just being true to ourselves, playing the way we play under the gaffer’s guidance.

“Who is to say we can’t go on to do more than we did last season?”

Background

The Mirror reports that Gomez has signed an improved deal, implying he has been given a wage increase.

The defender returned to pre-season training earlier this week.

His previous contract was due to expire in 2024.