Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League after earning a 2-0 victory over Brentford.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Frank called Liverpool’s physicality ‘outstanding’ as he had no complaints after Brentford’s defeat.

The Reds required two stoppage-time goals from Darwin Nunez to earn a 2-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium. Liverpool were on top for the majority of the encounter but struggled to find a way through a stubborn Bees defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When substitute Nunez came off the bench to finally break the deadlock in the 91st minute, it was Liverpool’s 36th shot on goal. The 37th and final effort was when Nunez sealed the three points just two minutes later.

Brentford have been outstanding at home this season, with 23 of their 28 points picked up in West London and battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against champions Manchester City in their previous fixture. But Frank was left in awe of Liverpool’s quality as he backed them to go on and lift the Premier League title. The Reds are now six points clear at the top after Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

“Liverpool are the best team in the world right now. “We just played against City and Arsenal and I think they are a level above right now, more complete in all phases of the game. Yeah, very good, exceptionally good. That said, we did well and competed well and defended extremely well.

“We gave very few big chances away and it was a perfect example of where they are. You can’t say 0-0 wouldn’t have been unfair but if they won 1-0, you probably can’t argue because they had more of the ball and had more opportunities than us. The way the final one dropped for them, we have blocked a shot and it drops inch-perfect for Trent [Alexander-Arnold] for Nunez who scores. If he needs to take a touch then we are there to make a block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a perfect example of where they are. They didn’t win because the ball dropped for them because the ball went for them but it’s also going their way. They worked exceptionally hard today, a good example was Virgil van Dijk chasing back Bryan Mbeumo over 50-60 yards. We had quite a few opportunities but lacked the final sharpness, touch, whatever plus Liverpool defended well.”

Liverpool’s substitutes undoubtedly changed the game, with Nunez the match-winner, Harvey Elliott involved in both and Federico Chiesa involved in the second. Given the abundance of options that the Reds have, Frank conceded it is a challenge to stop such threats. He added: “Of course, there is a challenge. Diaz is drifting more to the side sometimes whereas Nunez is always straight into the box so they probably needed that. It’s different, of course, but the players adjust. We always expect a striker in there. Chiesa, of course, plays more on the side. We handled it well for 90 minutes until [Cody] the last four.

I think they physically are outstanding. If you look at their players and the way they are through the middle when they have [Dominik’ Szoboszlai, [Ryan] Gravenberch, [Alexis] Mac Allister - he is a football player but he can still move his feet. Gakpo to the side, of course, the two centre-backs [Ibrahima] Konate and van Dijk, [Mo] Salah and [Luis[ Diaz are runners, [Kostas] Tsimikas, [Andy] Robertson, Trent are just... technically and tactically they are very good and have got physicality.”