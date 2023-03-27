Liverpool sale latest as Thomas Zilliacus makes claim amid Man Utd bid.

Thomas Zilliacus has insisted that his full focus is on buying Manchester United - having suggested he could turn his attention to Liverpool should an Old Trafford takeover fail.

The Finnish businessman has publicly declared that he has made an offer to buy United from the Glazer family. He has made an offer submitted an offer through XXI Century Capital. If successful, Zilliacus revealed he would own 50% of the club, with the other half being owned by fans who’d be involved in decision-making.

Speaking to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs last week, Zilliacus revealed that he may look elsewhere if his offer for United fails. Liverpool was put to him, with Fenway Sports Group putting the club on the market in November and are seeking minor investment.

However, taking to social media, he insists that his boyhood club United is the only outfit he covets.

Zilliacus wrote on Twitter: “"Some newspapers report that I would be interested in buying Liverpool. That is incorrect. ManU has been my club since I was a boy. My full focus is on being successful with the bid I have made.

“My bid for ManU is not depending on funding by fans. My group wants to first buy the club, then open it up for the fans to ultimately own 50% and have a say in all major decisions. That is a model that works perfectly in Scandinavia, no reason it wouldn't in the UK."

Principal owner John Henry recently insisted that FSG remain committed to Liverpool for the long term.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club. “That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club.