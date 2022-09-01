Liverpool have until 23.00 tonight to complete any remaining business in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are running out of time to complete any remaining deals in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have until tonight (23.00 BST) if they are to complete any other pieces of business.

So far in the window, Jurgen Klopp has splashed out up to £85 million - a potential club record - on Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay have arrived from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively.

In terms of outgoing, Liverpool have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, while the likes of Takumi Minamino (Monaco) and Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) also left.

But there could still be some incomings or outgoings still to happen before the window slams shut.

With that in mind, we take a look at the potential deals that could be struck - and the ones that are unlikely to happen.

Arthur Melo to join Liverpool - very likely

Arthur Melo in action for Juventus. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images

After Liverpool's win over Newcastle, Klopp didn't think that a midfielder arriving was on the cards despite wanting one.

But after the hamstring injury to Jordan Henderson, the Reds have clearly accelerated their plans.

Now Arthur is closing in on a season-long loan move to Anfield from Juventus, with his medical booked for today.

The Brazilian has made 61 appearances since joining the Old Lady from Barcelona for a reported £71.5 million two years ago.

He's also been capped 22 times for Brazil and will bolster Klopp’s options with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined.

Nat Phillips to leave - very unlikely

At the start of the summer, it looked highly probable that the centre-back would again depart Anfield.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth as he helped them to be promoted to the Premier League.

Indeed, the defender admitted he wanted to play regular first-team football at the age of 25 before joining the Cherries.

And after returning to Merseyside, Liverpool slapped a £15 million price tag on his head.

But as the window has worn on, the chances of Phillips exiting Anfield have diminished.

The Reds have Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines for a prolonged period.

And with van den Berg and youngster Billy Koumetio being granted loan departures, Klopp needs sufficient cover behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Phillips may have to wait until January once again before he gets a move.

Jake Cain to leave on loan - possible

Liverpool youngster Jake Cain. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Liverpool have managed to shift a surfeit of their youngsters out to garner first-team experience this summer.

The likes of Sepp van den Berg, Conor Bradley and Owen Beck have all left on temporary deals.

As EFL clubs plot their remaining business, it wouldn't be a big shock if Cain is to follow some of his team-mates.

The midfielder spent last season at Newport County in League Two where he played 28 times.

Cain, who turns 21 tomorrow, could therefore step up to League One level or perhaps a move to Scotland.

Jude Bellingham to arrive - very, very unlikely

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Picture: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

There is no doubt that some Kopites are still hanging on to a modicum of hope that Bellingham will sign.

They'll be praying that Liverpool may pull off a shock move to seriously augment the midfield.

They may as well buy a ticket for the Euromillions while they are at it.

With Erling Haaland leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer, it was never likely another indispensable player was going to be allowed to leave.

Even Klopp admitted that Bellingham was not available when quizzed on him earlier in the window.

Indeed, if the England international is to join Liverpool, they may have to wait another 12 months.

Max Woltman to leave on loan - possible

It was at the San Siro where Woltman made his Liverpool debut in last season's 3-2 victory over AC Milan.

It doesn't get much better than that.

Evidently, the attacking midfielder is well-rated by Klopp and his staff to hand Woltman a Reds bow in the Champions League.

And having scored two goals in three Premier League 2 appearances this season, the 19-year-old appears ready to go an ply his trade in the senior game.

Roberto Firmino to join Juventus - very, very unlikely

A deal between two of Europe's most prestigious clubs will indeed take place with the arrival of Arthur.

It's been 12 years since Liverpool and Juve did a deal when Christian Poulsen was signed by Roy Hodgson. The less remembered about that one, and Hodgson's reign, the better.

But a few weeks ago, it was Firmino linked with a switch the opposite way.

Following the arrival of Darwin Nunez, coupled with Diogo Jota's fine second season at Anfield, Juve reportedly lodged a bid for Firmino.

It was said to be laughed off at the time.

And although the Brazilian didn't marvel in the 2021-22 campaign, he was always expected to bounce back.

Indeed that has been the case while Nunez has been suspended and Jota injured. Firmino has three goals in his past two appearances and is looking like his old self.