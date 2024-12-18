Liverpool team predicted to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool aim to take another step closer to defending the Carabao Cup when they face Southampton in the quarter-finals at St Mary’s tonight.

The Reds won the competition for a record 10th time when beating Chelsea 1-0 in last season’s Wembley final. But, in truth, plenty of supporters would surrender the crown given Liverpool’s position in the Premier League and Champions League.

Arne Slot’s side top both tables and there is a genuine belief growing it could be a special season. And given the busy festive period approaching, many of Liverpool’s players require rest. Slot admitted that during his pre-match press conference amid a somewhat cryptic admission on the team he could field. Academy players may feature, but the Anfield head coach hinted some members of his squad could operate out of their natural position.

Liverpool may have only four defenders available with Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Andy Robertson (suspension) absent and Kostas Tsimikas also only returning to training yesterday. Diogo Jota, who made a goalscoring return from a rib issue when netting the equaliser in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Fulham, also suffered a fresh scare and missed training earlier this week.

With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted to face a Southampton side who are bottom of the Premier League and without a manager after sacking Russell Martin.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Slot has confirmed that the Republic of Ireland international will be back between the posts. Kelleher has recently dropped back down to No.2 after Alisson's return from injury.

RB - Jarell Quansah

The England under-21 international has had limited minutes this season after a fine breakthrough 2023-24. Quansah was deployed at right-back in a 3-3 draw against Newcastle earlier this month and will be hoping to impress Slot. Trent Alexander-Arnold requires a rest, especially after not long coming back from a hamstring issue.

CB - Wataru Endo

The Japan international has been a bit-part player this season, with Ryan Gravenberch preferred in the number-six role. Endo would rather play in the engine room but he was a centre-back earlier in his career and could do a job. Virgil van Dijk very much needs some respite.

CB - Amara Nallo

While Joe Gomez didn't play too much in the opening months of the season, he cannot be risked with Konate currently sidelined. Nallo, 18, was described as a 'Rolls Royce' by ex-Chelsea striker Carlton Cole while the youngster was coming through the ranks at West Ham. A debut could be in store.

LB - James Norris

The 21-year-old has trained regularly with Liverpool's first team this season. In truth, Norris may not have a long-term future at the Reds but he could be the solution with Robertson absent and Tsimikas a doubt. Norris made his debut five years ago but could now be handed his full bow.

CM - Tyler Morton

The 22-year-old has had to be patient this season, having made just two appearances. However, Morton is a talented player who was reportedly wanted by Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and will be determined to prove his worth.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentina international is back from being suspended for the past two games. Mac Allister hasn't played for 14 days so he will be fresh and wanting to find rhythm again.

CM - Harvey Elliott

Impressed during his cameo appearances after recovering from a fractured foot. Elliott will want to make up for lost time and show Slot he can play more of a prominent role in the second half of the campaign.

RW - Federico Chiesa

Mo Salah is highly likely to be handed a breather. Chiesa has endured a frustrating time at Liverpool so far but could this game as a stepping stone. Slot has already confirmed the Italy international will not play 90 minutes.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Having a difficult time at Anfield and has netted just three goals so far. However, the Reds will be hoping Nunez can boost his confidence and get on the scoresheet.

LW - Trey Nyoni

It would have been an ideal game for Jota to have started but Slot has confirmed that is not possible. Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have both played a lot of minutes this season and Nyoni really caught the eye in pre-season. The 17-year-old is a centre-midfield but can play further forward. It would be a full debut for Nyoni, having already made two substitute appearances.

Subs

Jaros, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Jones, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.