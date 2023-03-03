Liverpool face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool have been going through their preparations for Sunday’s crunch clash against Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds are aiming for a fourth victory in five Premier League games in their late bid for a top-four finish. They beat Wolves 2-0 earlier this week but face a United side who are in rampant form, having recently been crowned Carabao Cup champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club have uploaded photos of today’s session from the AXA Training Centre - with three players who featured seemingly not involved.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota could not be spotted. Yet their absences may be down to their recent returns from injury and are being carefully managed.

Jota is not long back from a calf problem that sidelined him for the best part of four months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Van Dijk, meanwhile, was absent for a month with a hamstring issue. The defender, who opened the scoring against Wolves, recently admitted he’s probably played too many games this season.

Konate had a hamstring issue of his own that forced him out of five games. He made his playing return in the Wolves victory.