Three key signings for Liverpool this summer including in-demand £50m star

The summer window could be interesting for Liverpool and Arne Slot as a new era begins.

Liverpool’s summer business is unclear at the current time as a new era begins under Arne Slot, but there are a few key signings the club could make across the next two months.

The Dutch manager gave his first official interview with Liverpool this week, introducing himself to the fans in an extended interview. During that 26 minute video, he mentioned transfers and his close relationship with their new sporting director Richard Hughes which hints at their potential transfer business this summer.

Slot revealed: “I can say recruitment has been part of my time in the last weeks. Me and Richard Hughes are calling each other almost every day, we are going to work together when it comes to transfers.”

Those words give weight to the idea that could see a few new additions to Liverpool’s already-talented squad but it is likely that any incomings will be a result of outgoings. Given that Slot has already inherited a strong squad, we’ve decided to single out three key signings that he could welcome to Anfield this summer.

Nico Williams

This is a deal that would only work if Luis Diaz was allowed to leave; the latest reports have told us that if offers come in over £50m then the club will consider an exit. Therefore, if he does go to one of either Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona, then Nico Williams would be a fantastic coup.

Already starring for Spain at Euro 2024, his relentless energy, close control, pace and skill has seen him become one of Europe’s best dribblers and his output is improving year on year. A release clause of £50m (€58m) will entice Liverpool but his wages are said to be high due to Athletic Bilbao’s club structure - but his 19 assists and eight goals in all competitions last summer felt like a breakthrough moment.

Riccardo Calafiori

The Italian defender has been widely praised at the beginning of Euro 2024 and fans are witnessing the classy Bologna star for the first time. His ability to play out from the back coupled with his football IQ makes him look like an extremely classy operator.

Capable of covering a few positions at the back, his potential seems to be extremely high and he would certainly give cover for both left-back and centre-back which seems to be an area Liverpool are keen to improve.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

With Andy Robertson not quite at the levels he once was and Kostas Tsimikas producing some lacklustre performances last season, it’s no surprise Liverpool have been linked with the Wolves defender, who enjoyed his best season of his career so far.