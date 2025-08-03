Liverpool head coach Arne Slot during pre-season. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It looks set to be a busy August in the transfer market for Liverpool

August in the transfer market means one thing. With the new season rapidly approaching, it becomes crucial that vital steps are made to ensure that management teams know who will be part of their squads for the upcoming campaign.

It is a time in the summer where conversations are had behind closed doors, negotiations are sped up and linked players begin to pack their bags in case a transfer away comes to a quick conclusion.

This is especially pertinent at Liverpool, where several players could still leave and major transfer sagas remain unresolved with the Premier League opening day under two weeks away. Ongoing situations surrounding Alexander Isak and Darwin Nunez have made headline news, while several other stars could still be on their way out as Arne Slot aims to finalise his playing squad for the 2025/26 season. A trio of young stars have become the latest to be linked away from Anfield.

Academy graduate trio could depart Liverpool

Reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are considering sanctioning moves away for three young starlets this summer. Among the trio is Luca Stephenson, who Slot “loved” during pre-season but may be allowed to leave again on loan this summer. The 21-year-old versatile full-back and midfielder is a target for Dundee United, for whom he spent last term out on loan, in addition to Swansea City, Cardiff City, Reading and Rotherham United. There is also interest from Scottish giants Aberdeen in a permanent move for the 2003-born ace.

In addition, 2024 Carabao Cup-winning star James McConnell has attracted the attention of five Championship sides for enquiries over a potential loan deal, most notably Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion, while newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Metz have also reportedly been tracking the 20-year-old midfielder. McConnell has not yet been out on loan in his career, so this could prove valuable experience for the Newcastle native.

Finally, Wales international Lewis Koumas impressed on loan at Stoke City last season and has been the subject of enquiries over both loan and permanent transfers. The 19-year-old scored on his Liverpool first-team debut in the FA Cup in 2023/24 before registering six goals and three assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Potters. Seven second-tier sides have expressed an interest - Norwich City, Sheffield United, Hull City, Preston North End, Oxford United, Birmingham City and Wrexham - in addition to Spanish giants Sevilla.

How many Anfield exits could be yet to come?

Stephenson, McConnell and Koumas add to an ever-increasing list of players who could depart Anfield this summer, in a window which could see the number of transfer exits reach double figures for the Reds.

Seven departures have already been confirmed. Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhín Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nat Phillips have already completed permanent transfers away, while young goalkeepers Vitezslav Jaros and Harvey Davies have secured loan moves. Tyler Morton is also reportedly close to completing a £15m move to Lyon.

Nunez may still depart amidst interest from Serie A and Saudi Arabia, while the futures of Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa remain up in the air. Ibrahima Konaté could also leave the club, in what would be a sensational move late in the window, following continued stalling over contract negotiations. With the three youngsters on top of this, there could conceivably be a total of 15 Anfield transfer exits overall. Further developments could be still to come.