Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Liverpool are set to be without Ibrahima Konate once again when they travel to Newcastle United on Saturday (17.30 GMT).

The centre-back has missed the Reds’ past two games with a hamstring injury. And Konate was not spotted in training yesterday, which means he’s likely to be unavailable.

It’s been a frustrating season for the France international, having been restricted to just 10 appearances.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara will continue on the treatment table after missing Monday’s 2-0 Merseyside derby victory over Everton. The midfielder has a hip injury, with Jurgen Klopp admitting that Thiago will be out for ‘a while’.

Calvin Ramsay is another who was not spotted at the AXA Training Centre. The Telegraph reported that the right-back, who signed from Aberdeen last summer, has a long-term issue.

Ramsay has played just twice for Liverpool, having previously had an ongoing issue flagged up during his medical.

