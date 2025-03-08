Who is likely to leave Anfield this summer?

Liverpool are now within touching distance of being crowned Premier League champions once more. With a stunning 13-point lead in the table, the Reds have one hand on the trophy.

Providing a catastrophic run of form doesn’t come their way, Liverpool fans can expect to see their club claim the title this season. They also remain in with a chance of winning the treble, with the Carabao Cup final coming up and their statement 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Any silverware the Reds win this season will significantly boost their lure on the transfer market. The current Arne Slot era is a very exciting one to watch, and plenty of player will be interested in being a part of it.

While Liverpool map out the players they want to recruit this summer, there is a lot of talk over who might be moving on from Anfield. While nothing has been confirmed yet, and rumours remain speculation up until official announcements, we’ve considered those recently linked with exits and predicted whether they will stay or leave beyond the summer.

Liverpool players to stay

This would be a huge statement from Liverpool. Salah is enjoying his best season in red since his debut term, despite approaching his 33rd birthday. Replacing the inevitable winger will be a huge task for Liverpool, so keeping him on the books for another year, if not longer, will be a huge boost for Slot’s attack and will allow the club to focus on other areas in the squad.

Virgil van Dijk

Like Salah, Van Dijk has been relatively vocal about his contract situation, keeping the media updated on the progress, or lack of. The former record £75 million signing is a huge presence at Anfield and will be another big miss if he is to leave, so securing his services for at least another year will be a big statement of trust in the current Liverpool project.

Wataru Endo

Despite him slipping down the pecking order and recent rumours of his pending departure, Slot has been vocal about how much he values Endo. The midfielder has been key in recent games, coming off the bench to help close off narrow wins. Providing he is happy with his new rotational role, Endo will be a strong player to keep hold of.

Liverpool players to leave

Caoimhin Kelleher

An inevitable departure is on the horizon as Kelleher continues his search for a regular starting spot. Often dubbed ‘the best No.2 in the world’, it’s high time he was given an undisputed role somewhere, which sadly isn’t something Liverpool can offer. It will be a huge loss for the Reds, but Kelleher is far too good to play second string his whole career.

Darwin Nunez

Nunez continues to divide opinions and many believe he has not lived up to his £85 million price tag. With Slot often opting for others ahead of the Uruguayan, and Liverpool now on the market for a new No.9, it looks likely Nunez will be moved on before the 2025/26 season as the Reds hope to recoup as much of the record transfer fee they paid for him as possible.

Joe Gomez

Gomez has been a solid and reliable asset to Liverpool for many years, and is now the longest-serving player on the books. He has stepped up to play out of position so many times without fuss and will be a huge miss if he does move on. But following interest in him last summer and Liverpool looking for more defensive recruits, the chances of Gomez becoming a regular starting option under Slot seem slim. Plus, plenty of clubs will undoubtedly jump at the chance to sign the 27-year-old.

A clean sweep of new deals for the three approaching the end of their contracts would be an ideal scenario but his intense links with Real Madrid have cast a lot of doubt. While the right-back revealed years ago that his dream was to captain Liverpool, the pull of Real Madrid is not something many players say no to. With good friend Jude Bellingham also on the team, it could be enough to sway Alexander-Arnold to start a new chapter, especially if he signs off this season with the Premier League title.

The Reds are also reportedly looking to reward Conor Bradley with a bumper new contract, which suggests they may be looking to put plans into place to make him the new first choice right-back.