The main things we picked up on during day four of Liverpool pre-season.

Liverpool continue the first week pre-season training at the club’s Kirkby base.

The Reds returned on Monday and are now started to get back into the swing of things.

The club have uploaded photos and footage from Thursday’s session.

Here are three things we spotted ahead of jetting off on their tour of the Far East.

Pitaluga involved

Marcelo Pitaluga makes a save during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Marcelo Pitaluga has departed on loan for the 2022-23 season.

The Brazilian goalkeeper gets his first taste of senior football after joining Macclesfield.

He played for the Silkmen in their 2-1 friendly victory over Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday.

But with Macclesfield plying their trade in the Northern Premier League Division One West, it means they're part-time.

So judging by Pitaluga's involvement in Thursday's session, he's still likely to be back at Kirkby fairly frequently.

Of course, the Silkmen will have a hectic fixture list and won't be with Klopp's men every day.

But goalkeeping coach John Achterberg will be able to keep a close eye on the teenager.

New youngsters get their chance

Dominic Corness of Liverpool during a pre-season training session. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

There have been a host of youngsters spotted with Liverpool so far.

As the Reds wait for the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to report back, promising prospects in the academy are getting their chance to impress.

And two new faces were handed their opportunity to show Klopp what they're capable of; Mateusz Musialowski and Dominic Corness.

Muisalowski signed for the Reds two years ago from Polish side SMS Lodz. He's a left-winger and has been capped at Poland under-19 level.

Corness, meanwhile, is a versatile left-footer who can play in midfield or full-back.

Henderson absence explained

Jordan Henderson was absent from Liverpool training on Thursday. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Senior players including James Milner, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez - who signed a new contract - were again present.

Yet Jordan Henderson was not.

That's because the Liverpool captain was in London - at the Palace.

Not Crystal Palace. He’s not joining the Eagles.

Henderson was at Buckingham Palace collecting his MBE. He was recognised for his work with the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.