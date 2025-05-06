Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton are one of several clubs who are keen to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

Tim Howard believes that Everton are likely to miss out on signing Liam Delap.

Delap has scored 12 goals for the Tractor Boys and has a £30 million release clause in his Portman Road contract after their relegation from the Premier League.

Everton need to bolster their striking options in the summer transfer window. As things stand, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will leave at the end of his contract while Armando Broja will return to Chelsea following an underwhelming loan spell.

Toffees boss David Moyes has declared that he would be keen on recruiting Delap if he is available. Moyes has accepted that there may be other clubs in a better position to recruit the England under-21 international, though, with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United all reported suitors.

And former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard believes that his previous employees could also struggle to prise Delap to Goodison Park. Speaking on NBC Sports, Howard said: “I just think the stakes are too big. There’s going to be some big clubs after him. If you’re him, he’s already been at a big club. He understands what that feels and tastes like at [Manchester] City.

“He’s going to want to prove his worth and that he can play at the top. Honestly, I think Chelsea are desperate for a striker. The Man United pull, and people who have lived in England… I think for a player like him, it’s still there. Whether that feels different because he's a Man City player. I like the Chelsea profile, I like the young team. He goes into a young team, there are goals there.”

However, ex-Wimbledon midfielder Robbie Earle disagrees with Howard. He believes that moving to Everton would mean guaranteed regular minutes for Delap, who can continue his development having had only one year playing in the Premier League.

Earle suggested that Delap should us Romelu Lukaku as an example. The Belgium international fired 87 goals in166 games for the Blues between 2013-17 before moving to Manchester United for a fee of £75 million.

Earle said: “If he goes to Everton, he starts every week. If he goes to some clubs, he might be a No.2. If he goes to Newcastle, let's just say Liverpool are interested. Might he be smart to go to Everton, play every week, build a profile and move on again? Lukaku was an example of that. I'd go to Everton, play every week, score 20 goals a season and go on to the next club.”

Will Ipswich sell Liam Delap?

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has insisted that it is not a foregone conclusion that Delap will depart the Suffolk side this summer despite their relegation. He said last month via TWTD: “Can Liam play for the biggest clubs in the country, the biggest clubs in the world? He certainly can, I fully believe that.

“He's already shown the impact he can have at Premier League level in a team that has been fighting for everything. And I think he can have an outstanding impact at this level.

“But he's also very young and he's playing his first season of Premier League football. He's not played a huge amount of minutes as a leading striker in a team before. And he's still learning and getting better all the time.

“So, what's right for Liam, what's right for Ipswich, all those factors will come into play in the summer and the right decision will be made. But he's happy and he's developing really well here. And he has the potential and I think he will in his career go on to do some really, really good things.”