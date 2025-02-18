Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner was in the Anfield stands as Matheus Cunha scored for Wolves in the Reds’ 2-1 win.

In a season that has delivered 30 victories, Tom Werner didn't pick the one that exemplified how good Liverpool have been this season.

If it was the first time the Reds chairman watched Arne Slot's side in action, he might have been questioning how they are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League. But Werner - and the Fenway Sports Group hierarchy - will be acutely aware that this was a rare off-day.

They have been seldom in a that has Liverpool on track to win their 20th league crown. Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been duly put to the sword at Anfield. Yet Wolverhampton Wanderers were only just edged past. Slot's troops had to battle to a 2-1 triumph as they soaked up plenty of pressure in the second period. Yet they held out for victory to restore a seven-point lead at the summit of the table.

As things stand, a second Premier League gong will be added to the Anfield trophy cabinet of FSG's tenure. But Slot will have an insatiable appetite to ensure that, if Liverpool are anointed conquerors of England, they do not let their position slip. After Jurgen Klopp guided the Reds to their first title in 30 years in 2020, the defence was meek. A defensive injury crisis played a significant part but Liverpool practically drove the silverware back down the East Lancs to the Etihad Stadium.

As the Reds look to arrest Manchester City's four-year dominance, they will want the title to adorn the Anfield trophy room for as long as possible. Slot will know that Liverpool cannot sit still. He's already confirmed that plans are afoot for the summer transfer window. During a rare trip across the Atlantic - hopefully there will be a return in May for celebrations - Slot may hold talks with Werner about plans and the players he'd like.

Cunha impresses

Certainly, if Slot was to say he coveted Matheus Cunha then Werner's appetite may be whetted. The striker scored a magnificent goal for Wolves when he found the bottom corner from outside the box in the 67th minute. It was Cunha's 13th effort in just 26 games this season. That is a fine record representing a side scrapping for survival. If Wolves do stay up, he will be serenaded in the Black Country.

In truth, the centre-forward position could be one that Liverpool aim to target in the summer. Despite having options, the role has proven somewhat of an issue. Diogo Jota is undoubtedly first choice and his quality has never been denied. He started against Wolves and indeed was a handful. But that was the first time Jota featured in a Premier League game from the outset since October. The Portugal international has again had injury issues. In truth, his fitness cannot be fully relied on.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez's performances continue to be inconsistent. No-one has ever denied his endeavour or commitment in a red shirt. Yet he has still to make himself a regular starter as it approaches three years since he joined for what could become a club-record £85 million.

Luis Diaz has operated as a No.9 at times this season but underlined against Wolves that he's more effective when deployed on the flank.

In demand

Signing strikers is extremely difficult. Just ask Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. The trio are likely to be in the market for one when the summer window opens. And speaking before the Wolves game, Slot believes Cunha is capable of operating at the upper echelons of the Premier League. The Liverpool head coach said: "Matheus Cunha is a quality player and he has the quality to play for one of the top five teams in England. If you go to the Dutch league and look at the team in 17th place, there is no player who could play for Ajax, PSV or Feyenoord."

Cunha has been linked with a switch to Liverpool previously. Although he recently signed a new Wolves contract, the Brazil international will undoubtedly have the desire to represent a club that competes in the Champions League during his career. He ticks plenty of the Reds' boxes given he has Premier League experience and, at age 25, his best years are still ahead.

It’s been suggested by the Daily Mail that Cunha has a £62 million release clause, which is a significant outlay but probably is the going rate for marksmen these days. Given that Liverpool spent only £10 million on Federico Chiesa during Slot’s first season as head coach, funds are expected to be available. If Cunha is indeed someone who Slot wants, Werner could have extra incentive to give the green light.