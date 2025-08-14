Toni Kroos says Liverpool have signed a 'special player' who doesn't 'take any nonsense'

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder has spoken about Liverpool’s record signing Florian Wirtz.

Germany legend Toni Kroos has insisted that Florian Wirtz was right to choose Liverpool over Bayern Munich.

The Reds shattered their transfer record to sign the attacking midfielder for £100 million - and it could rise to a British fee of £116.5 million. Wirtz is regarded as a generational talent and enjoyed five-and-a-half scintillating seasons at Bayer Leverkusen.

He was an integral member of the Die Werkself side that won the club their maiden Bundesliga title in 2023-24 without losing a game, as well as the DFB-Pokal. However, Wirtz felt he was ready for the next step of his career this summer and was not short of suitors.

Bayern Munich were thought to be the frontrunners for Wirtz and there were suggestions he would remain in his native Germany. Manchester City were also among those keen. But Liverpool declared an interest and head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes convinced him to move to the Premier League champions.

The 22-year-old’s decision did cause debate to rage in his homeland. However, Kroos - who was part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning team and claimed five Champions Leagues with Real Madrid before retiring last year - reckons Wirtz was correct to move to Merseyside.

Wirtz has been awarded the renowned magazine Kicker’s Footballer of the Year for 2025 and Kroos said of his former international team-mate: “You’re a very special player, on so many levels. When I first saw you play football, I immediately noticed that you have more than just that certain something.

“Your sense of moving in the right spaces, your first touch, your final pass, and even your finishing—everything is special. And then there’s your mentality! You have the conviction in your own qualities, and you radiate that.

“You don’t take any nonsense—you carry a small but incredibly important portion of arrogance within you, which I hope you never let go of. In my opinion, you’ve done everything right by moving to Liverpool FC, and it’s underpinning your mindset and conviction.”

Wirtz was highly impressive on his Liverpool debut in the Community Shield loss against Crystal Palace on penalties. He assisted Hugo Ekitike’s opening goal of the 2-2 draw.

With Liverpool losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, Slot believes that Wirtz can replace the creativity that has been lost from a different position.

He said: “I think there is always room for improvement in every department and we have added a few, in my opinion, extra weapons. Florian has a lot of creativity in the final third and we have lost with Trent a lot of creativity from the back. Trent's crosses and picking out runners was so special - Flo has this quality in a totally different position. He brings that creativity."