'Too injured' - Arne Slot immediately reacts to new Liverpool blow after Fulham draw

Andy Robertson was sent-off for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot had no complaints about Andy Robertson’s red card in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham.

The left-back was sent-off in the 17th minute when fouling Harry Wilson and denying a goalscoring opportunity - meaning he must serve a one-match suspension for next week’s clash against Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Robertson received his marching orders, the Reds were already a goal behind after Andreas Pereira netted for Fulham. Robertson had been on the end of a nasty tackle from Issa Diop inside the first minute that led to the Cottagers defender being booked - and Slot believes that could have resulted in the Scotland international’s slow poor touch before felling Wilson.

Liverpool showed resolve despite having a numerical disadvantage, with Cody Gakpo equalising three minutes into the second period. Although Rodrigo Muniz restored Fulham’s lead, Diogo Jota came on for his first appearance in almost two months after a rib injury to salvage the Premier League leaders a point.

On the draw, Liverpool head coach Slot told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): "I don't think I could've asked for more from my players, especially after going down to 10 men. I couldn't have asked for more in terms of performance and results. of course, we could have had two points more. At the start of the game, you always want to start intense. After 30 seconds, one of ours was on the floor and needed treatment for a while so we couldn't get the intensity more.

"I think Robbo might have been a bit too injured to keep going because normally he's faster than that. It says a lot about his character that he wants to keep on going but it results in a red card. I think it's just whether it's offside. I was clear it wasn't going to be changed. It's maybe the only thing I didn't complain about today. It's an emotional game and we were a man down, it's frustrating. It's good to see our performance after so many setbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's difficult to judge for me because I only see it in real-time like the referee. We have to accept what VAR sees. You know how important these decisions can be. We ended up with a draw and I don't think we can blame the referee for that. There were a few moments when I could have been given a yellow card. It's marginal moments and when some go against you, you think some will go for you but I haven't felt that here. There was a moment when one of their players already on a yellow could have been given another."