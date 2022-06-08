The summer transfer window officially opens later this week as clubs across English football look to get their squads set for the 2022/23 season.

Three Liverpool players are ranked inside the top 20 most valuable players in the Premier League, according to data from Transfermarkt.

The Reds also have the division’s joint MVP in their ranks who is valued at £90m along with a counterpart from Tottenham Hotspur.

The division’s top valued stars, based on their current market value ahead of the 2022/23 season, are primarily made up of players from teams who finished in the top four of the table last season but there are still places for players from Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United.

Champions Manchester City dominate the top 20 with seven players which is the same amount as the the four top London teams combined.

Chelsea have the joint second most players in the top 20 along with Liverpool while Manchester United are represented by two players.

The data also shows that half of the top 20 players are current England internationals while Portugal have the next highest contingent with three and Belgium have two.

The remaining five are represented by players from Egypt, Senegal, Germany, Spain and South Korea.

Another interesting statistic from the site is that no player in the English top flight is currently valued at £100m or more unlike France’s Ligue 1 or the German Bundesliga.

Here are the top 20 current Premier League players based on their current market value (via Transfermarkt):

1. Harry Kane Market value: £90m

2. Mohamed Salah Market value: £90m

3. Phil Foden Market value: £81m

4. Bruno Fernandes Market value: £81m