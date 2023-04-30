Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
28 minutes ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 hour ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
4 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
5 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
23 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ryan Mason reveals ‘key’ to victory at Liverpool

Spurs and Liverpool both have a outside chance of finishing in the top four and go head to head at Anfield.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 30th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason has revealed which player could hold the key to a strong finish to the Premier League season - starting at Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Thursday as they battle for the European places.

Liverpool are just one point behind fifth place Spurs, with a game in hand, as they head into a clash at Anfield that could decide if either club will be playing in the Champions League or Europa League next season.

Most Popular

Son Heung-min netted his 13th goal of the campaign in that morale-bbosting comeback against United and Mason hopes it will be the start of a goalscoring run from the South Korean, who has struggled to hit the heights of previous seasons.

The Spurs boss said: "I think Sonny is at his best when he is attacking the line, attacking space. We saw that the goal came from that combination with him and Harry (Kane) and when Harry gets on the ball, Sonny comes alive. Hopefully Sonny will be key for us in the next five games.

"Sonny’s had many chances this season and probably could have ended up with 20 to 25 goals at this stage of the season if he had been a bit more clinical or had a bit more luck at times.

"The most pleasing thing for me is throughout the season... yes Sonny has been disappointed he hasn’t scored more goals... but ultimately he has always got in the positions and continued to make the runs. When you’re an attacking player that is key because at some point your luck will change, the goal will go in and you’ll find rhythm and start scoring again.”

Related topics:Ryan MasonTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueManchester UnitedChampions LeagueEuropa League