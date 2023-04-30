Spurs and Liverpool both have a outside chance of finishing in the top four and go head to head at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason has revealed which player could hold the key to a strong finish to the Premier League season - starting at Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Thursday as they battle for the European places.

Liverpool are just one point behind fifth place Spurs, with a game in hand, as they head into a clash at Anfield that could decide if either club will be playing in the Champions League or Europa League next season.

Son Heung-min netted his 13th goal of the campaign in that morale-bbosting comeback against United and Mason hopes it will be the start of a goalscoring run from the South Korean, who has struggled to hit the heights of previous seasons.

The Spurs boss said: "I think Sonny is at his best when he is attacking the line, attacking space. We saw that the goal came from that combination with him and Harry (Kane) and when Harry gets on the ball, Sonny comes alive. Hopefully Sonny will be key for us in the next five games.

"Sonny’s had many chances this season and probably could have ended up with 20 to 25 goals at this stage of the season if he had been a bit more clinical or had a bit more luck at times.