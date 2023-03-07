Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has returned to work after an operation.

Antonio Conte has returned to work for Tottenham Hotspur in what has been described as a 'massive boost' in their bid to finish in the Premier League top four.

The race for Champions League qualification has certainly heated up - with Liverpool now firmly in the mix despite stuttering for much of the season.

The Reds' 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United not only saw them leapfrog Newcastle United into fifth but move three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolves last weekend while they also recently crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Sheffield United.

Conte has been forced to miss the past four matches after undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder.

But as Spurs aim to overturn a 1-0 deficit against AC Milan in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday, Conte will be back in the dugout.

Assistant head coach Cristian Stellini, speaking after the defeat to Wolves, told football.london: "Antonio will be a massive boost for us from tomorrow until the end of the season. It is important that Antonio is back.