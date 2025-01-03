Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool will face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg next week.

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur will be without four defenders when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final next week.

The Reds will make the trip to North London for the first leg of the tie on Wednesday evening. The encounter takes place just weeks after Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders earned an enthralling 6-3 win at Spurs.

Tottenham’s issues are the back were glaring as they were without key centre-back duo Micky van de Van and Cristian Romero. In addition, the versatile Ben Davies was absent. Those three remain sidelined - and now another regular starter in Destiny Udogie is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines. The left-back sustained a hamstring issue in a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. Udogie is likely to be absent for six weeks.

In addition, No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is unavailable until the end of February, with Richarlison and Mikey Moore not returning to training until at least next week.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ clash against Newcastle tomorrow, head coach Postecoglou said: "So there’s Destiny obviously with these hamstring you know, it looks around the sort of six-week mark for him missing, obviously we lose [Rodrigo] Bentancur suspended, none of the injured ones are kind of back yet. We had a bit of an illness bug running through the squad as well, so a few missing training, but that’s alright, we’ll be ok.

"Yeah, at this stage, Richy and Mikey will be the next two off the rank, hopefully next week at some point and then Ben, Micky van de Van and Romero all kind of around the same time, so that back end of January, they're all sort of slated to return."