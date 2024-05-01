Tottenham Hotspur sweating on forward ahead of Liverpool clash as 12-word update given
Tottenham Hotspur are sweating on the fitness of Timo Werner ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Sunday (16.30 BST).
The Reds aim to finish the 2023-24 season strongly, having dropped out of the Premier League title race. Jurgen Klopp’s side have failed to win four of their past five league games - most recently a 2-2 draw at West Ham United.
But with Klopp preparing for his penultimate game at Anfield before his summer departure, supporters will want to see the German go out on a high. Tottenham are still challenging for Champions League qualification and will be hoping to upset Klopp’s farewell party.
However, Werner is currently a doubt. The on-loan RB Leipzig forward was forced off with a hamstring injury in Spurs’ 3-2 defeat by Arsenal in the north London derby. Speaking after the game, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu said: “He felt his hamstring. We will find out the extent of it.”
Werner has recorded two goals and three assists in 13 league games since arriving at Spurs from Leipzig in January.
Before their clash against Liverpool, Tottenham face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening (19.30 BST).
