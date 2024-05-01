Tottenham pair Timo Werner, right, And Son Heung-Min. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are sweating on the fitness of Timo Werner ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Reds aim to finish the 2023-24 season strongly, having dropped out of the Premier League title race. Jurgen Klopp’s side have failed to win four of their past five league games - most recently a 2-2 draw at West Ham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with Klopp preparing for his penultimate game at Anfield before his summer departure, supporters will want to see the German go out on a high. Tottenham are still challenging for Champions League qualification and will be hoping to upset Klopp’s farewell party.

However, Werner is currently a doubt. The on-loan RB Leipzig forward was forced off with a hamstring injury in Spurs’ 3-2 defeat by Arsenal in the north London derby. Speaking after the game, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu said: “He felt his hamstring. We will find out the extent of it.”

Werner has recorded two goals and three assists in 13 league games since arriving at Spurs from Leipzig in January.