Find out if Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool can turn their Premier League season around with a trip to Spurs this weekend.

Liverpool finished in second-spot in Group A of this year’s Champions League on Tuesday (November 1) with a 2-0 away triumph over leaders Napoli. Two late goals from Mohammed Salah and Darwin Nunez sealed a fifth European victory.

However, the Merseyside outfit’s domestic performance this season has left a lot to be desired as last year’s Premier League runners-up find themselves in ninth position after 12 games played. Liverpool are currently 15-points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Last time out Jesse Marsche’s Leeds United shocked the Reds after Crysencio Summerville hit an 89th minute winner in a 2-1 victory. It condemned Liverpool defender Virgin van Dijk to his first Premier League defeat at Anfield having been at the club since 2018.

If Jurgen Klopp has any hopes of turning his and Liverpool’s English top-flight season around, Tottenham Hotspur stand in their way. The North London side have had a good start to the season and are in third place.

Antonio Conte’s men also sealed UEFA Champions League progression midweek, as well as a last-minute 3-2 away win against Bournemouth last weekend.

Advertisement

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool and what time is kick off?

Tottenham Hotspur will host Liverpool on Sunday, November 6 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kick off will take place at 4:30pm.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live

The game has been selected for TV coverage by Sky Sports so Reds fans will have the opportunity to follow the action live. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom.

Pre-match build-up from 4pm. If for whatever reason you are out and about but still want to watch the game, you can do so by live streaming it on the Sky Sports website or the Sky Go app.

Advertisement

However, if you do not have a Sky subscription you can sign up at any time before the game to catch the action. Sky Sports is available through a Sky TV package:

Those who already have a Sky subscription can add Sky Sports for an extra £25 per month.

Those Sky customers who only wish to watch Football coverage can sign up to the “2-for-1” offer, getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for £18 per month.

Those new to Sky can sign up and get Sky Sports alongside Sky’s entertainment package for £44 per month (18 month contract, £20 set up fee)

To learn more about how to add Sky Sport to existing packages, or to create a new package with the provider, you can visit the dedicated Sky Sports page . While for those that hate being tied down to contracts, NOW TV offer two sports passes on their flagship stream service:

NOW TV Daily pass - £11.99 (per day)

NOW TV Monthly pass - £25 (per month)

How to watch highlights of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Advertisement

In the chance that you miss the game, you will have the opportunity to catch up on the highlights from as soon as the final whistle is blown. Full highlights are normally posted shortly after full time on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You will also be able to catch-up on highlights of Spurs vs Liverpool on Match of the Day , which airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday’s at 10:30pm.