Tottenham Hotspur are readying an offer for this Liverpool star.

While the transfer headlines continue to be kept busy with new Liverpool updates, we can expect to see increasingly more as the final weeks of the summer window tick down.

Following their defeat in the Community Shield, the Reds’ next focus is now on defending their Premier League title. The champions were denied the chance of raising the curtain to the new season in style with a silverware lift, as Crystal Palace held their nerve to win the Shield on penalties.

Liverpool have welcomed a batch of impressive new signings through the door so far this window. While they remain active on the market in search of a new defender and potentially a deal for Alexander Isak, they could also sign off on some final sales.

Tottenham Hotspur ‘ready’ to make Harvey Elliott offer

Harvey Elliott remains linked with an exit from Anfield this summer. After playing just 360 Premier League minutes last season, the 22-year-old is now considering a future elsewhere, despite his love for the club.

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as potential suitors for Elliott, following the collapse in their pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool still highly value Elliott’s presence at Anfield, so they aren’t willing to let him go easy. But according to journalist Sébastien Vidal, Spurs are ‘ready to meet Liverpool’s demands’ to see a move materialise for the versatile midfielder.

The north London side are eager to boost their creativity in attack and plan to offer Elliott the regular playing time he is searching for.

Will Liverpool sell Harvey Elliott?

Liverpool are considering selling Elliott but they have clear expectations in mind when it comes to a deal. According to The Athletic, the Reds value the 22-year-old in excess of £40 million, and will let him leave for that amount if a buy-back clause is included in the deal. Otherwise, it will cost clubs upwards of £50 million to sign Elliott without such a clause.

Clearly still fond of Elliott and aware of the impact he has on the team, Liverpool are keeping the door open to potentially bring him back to Anfield in the future. The report from Vidal does not specify how much Spurs are willing to pay but if they want to bypass the buy-back clause, they’ll need to fork out £50 million or more.

Elliott himself has also opened the door to a potential exit, even though it may be a reluctant decision.

“If I had it my way I would be here for the rest of my career, it's as simple as that,” he recently said. “I love everything about the club, but at the same time I kind of need to be selfish and see what's best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad.

“I want to keep being successful as a player. It's something I still need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation. we have many new players who have come in so whether it blocks the path for me I'm not sure. It's something I need to have a look at and decide.”