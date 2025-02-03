Spurs have engaged in some late transfer window action ahead of their Carabao Cup meeting with Liverpool.

Liverpool have a place in the Carabao Cup final at stake this week as they prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the semis. The Reds will need to overturn Spurs’ slim 1-0 lead from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

A lone Lucas Bergvall goal was enough to give the North Londoners the edge late on in the match but Arne Slot’s side will be hoping to capitalise on their rivals’ recent run of inconsistent form.

Unlike the Reds, Tottenham have been fairly busy on the transfer market this winter and they are set to announce another signing before the deadline. Spurs have already spent money on signing Antonin Kinsky from SK Slavia Prague, and they also made a late loan move for Kevin Danso from Lens.

Tottenham ‘agree deal’ ahead of Liverpool clash

The final days of the winter window brought plenty of action and Spurs made sure they got one final move over the line.

Amid a troublesome run in the Premier League, Tottenham have opted to strengthen their attack. Ange Postecoglou’s side have reportedly ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports report that the structure of the deal is ‘still being negotiated’ and Bayern reportedly prefer a permanent sale, or a loan with the obligation to buy. However, Fabrizio Romano has followed up with the news that a ‘straight loan with no buy option clause’ has been agreed between the parties.

Tel was previously approached by Spurs but turned down the move last week after both clubs agreed on a £50 million deal for his signature. Talks stalled on Friday but in what has been described as a ‘massive U-turn’, the 19-year-old has landed in England ahead of his potential move.

Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United had also been showing interest in Tel. The left-winger, who can also play as a centre-forward, was snapped by his agent on board a private plane headed for London.

Tottenham pushing to improve form

Tottenham’s current Premier League form is way off that of Liverpool’s, but it’s the side from the capital who take the advantage into their Carabao Cup cash this week.

Spurs are currently 29 points behind leaders Liverpool, way down the Premier League table in 14th, with just eight wins on the board so far. Tottenham bounced back to form with a 2-0 win over Brentford at the weekend but prior to that, the Lilywhites were without a win since their 5-0 victory over Southampton.

In that time, Postecoglou and co faced defeats against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Everton and Leicester City, and were forced to settle for 2-2 draw against Wolves.

Liverpool are defending their crown and the final title they won under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds beat Chelsea in last season’s final and will face either Newcastle or Arsenal if they can make it that stage again this year. Newcastle have a 2-0 aggregate lead over the Gunners, thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon at the Emirates earlier this month.