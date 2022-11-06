The latest team news surrounding Tottenham and Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Liverpool are aiming to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

The Reds are ninth in the table having endured a stuttering start and garnered just 16 points from 12 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side have lost their previous two league games against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United. But the Reds head into the game on the back of a 2-0 Champions League defeat of Napoli in midweek.

Injuries have plagued Liverpool throughout the season and they head to Tottenham without several key players. They include attacking duo Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf), as well as centre-back Joel Matip. Meanwhile, James Milner misses out due to concussion protocol while Naby Keita and Arthur Melo remain sidelined.

But Liverpool do have Jordan Henderson back available as he wasn't risked for the Napoli win. Klopp said: “Henderson is available. Had a little thing but serious enough not to be involved in the last game. Millie is not available. When you go through concussion protocol, you’re not available for the next game. You have to go through different stages.

“He’s fine but that’s how it is. Rightly. You have to go through different stages so he’s available for non-contact training on Monday and full contact training on Tuesday if everything goes well. That’s what we expect.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, Tottenham will also be missing several key players. They include attacking trio Dejan Kulisevski, Richarlison, Son Heung-min as well as Cristian Romero.