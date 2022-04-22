Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing of one of Liverpool’s key summer transfer targets - according the reports in Germany.

The Reds are believed to have held talks with RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi as they looked to see off interest from the likes of PSG and RB Leipzig.

However, it is Dortmund that seem to have stolen a march on their competitors after Inside Futbol (via German broadcaster Sport1) reported they had agreed a fee and personal terms to move closer to completing a deal for the 20-goal frontman.

Adeyemi is said to have agreed a five-year contract worth around £4.2million a season and will now move to Dortmund this summer.

A transfer fee of around £32million has been agreed as the Bundesliga giants seek a replacement for Erling Haaland, who is reportedly close to joining Manchester City.

Liverpool compete with old rivals for Austrian international

Liverpool are eyeing a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer - but could face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates Konrad Laimer and Emil Forsberg after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain at Red Bull Arena on November 03, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season and has played a significant role in helping his side reach the DFB-Pokal Final and the last four of the Europa League.

The Austrian international is said to be on the radar of several clubs with Bayern Munich reportedly keen to keep Laimer in Germany.

But Kicker have suggested Liverpool and Manchester United are amongst the frontrunners for the player.

Laimer currently has just over a year left on his current deal and it is believed Leipzig could be tempted to part with the midfielder is an agreement on a new deal is not found in the near future

Brazilian youngster targeted by Liverpool and Premier League title rivals

Reports in Brazil have suggested Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring the progress of 16-year-old midfielder Luis Guilherme.

The youngster is said to be still in the process of negotiating his first professional contract with Palmieras but Sport Witness have claimed he has captured the attention of the Premier League giants in recent months.

Guilherme was part of the Brazil Under-17 side that saw off Argentina to win the prestigious Montaigu Tournament held in France earlier this week.