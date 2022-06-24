Transfer prediction Liverpool fans will love from former Man Utd star

The former Red Devils striker will be keep a close eye on how his compatriot fares in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United and Uruguay striker Diego Forlan believes Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez will ‘keep growing’ during his time at Anfield.

The 23-year-old frontman joined the Reds in a deal that could eventually cost Liverpool around £85million if conditions over a number of add-ons are met over the coming years.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nunez forged a fearsome reputation for himself during a two-year stay with Portuguese giants Benfica and had plundered his way to 47 goals in 84 games in all competitions by the time his departure was confirmed earlier this month.

His form with the Estadio da Luz club triggered interest from a number of clubs around Europe with the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain all said to have considered a move for the striker over the past two seasons.

However, it was Liverpool that made the decisive blow when they secured the Uruguayan international and he will now play a key role in the hunt for major honours next season.

He will go into his maiden season in the Premier League with words of encouragement from Forlan ringing in his ears and the former Red Devils frontman is looking forward to seeing what Nunez can do in English football’s top tier.

Speaking to 90Min, he said: “What can Darwin Nunez bring to Liverpool? Obviously he’s still a young player, he’s still growing. He has a great set of skills, he scored a lot of goals at Benfica.

“I believe that one of the things he can bring is, without a doubt, goals.

“Then, as time goes on, he’ll keep growing on the technical aspect. He will get to know his abilities better and he will develop them more and more too, while also gaining experience.

“He’s going to a team with an amazing manager that knows football very well how to attack the space, how to use his players and how to get the best out of them,” Forlan explained.

“He’s going to a team with a coach that is one of the top three in Europe and the world.”