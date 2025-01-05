Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Liverpool vs Manchester United be postponed because of snow? Latest news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Conditions around Anfield ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United are ‘treacherous’.

Overnight snow on Merseyside means that the Premier League fixture is in doubt. A safety meeting was held this morning and the committee is due to reconvene at midday to make a decision on whether the game goes ahead. It is due to kick-off at 4.30pm GMT.

A Liverpool statement said: “A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today’s fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

“At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on. A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions. We will update supporters just as soon as we can. Please take extra care out there, Reds.”

Man Utd added: “Our match against Liverpool is set to still go ahead at this stage, despite snow and weather warnings in the North West today. Take care if you are travelling to the game — we will update you with the latest developments.”

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor is presently inside Anfield well before kick-off. He has revealed that there is snow still on the pitch but that is not an issue - but the dangerous surroundings near Liverpool’s stadium mean the game could be postponed on safety grounds. Speaking on Sky Sports News, O’Connor said: “It is in danger. That doubt comes because of the snowfall overnight and the surrounding areas being pretty treacherous on our way to the ground this morning.

“What has happened is the Safety Advisory Committee has met this morning and due to reconvene at midday. The pitch is covered in snow but the undersoil heating is working. It might need a bit of a hand, the ground staff could be out around 11.30am to get rid of the remaining snow but the pitch won't be a problem.

“It is the surrounding areas because the roads are slushy, the pathways are ice and snow as well. The hope is the rain forecast could wash all of that away but at the moment, all we have seen is more sleet, a bit of snow and icy rain so that is adding to the treacherous conditions around the ground.”

There have been travel disruptions ahead of the game because of the weather conditions. Avanti West Coast have cancelled all training to and from Liverpool Lime Street until 12.00pm. Meanwhile, Merseyrail have had issues but say that services are getting back to norma but there still may be delays. A statement said: “Train services are now returning to all lines, subject to delays and short notice cancellations until a normal working timetable is restored.”