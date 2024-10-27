Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liverpool vice-captain holds the defender in high esteem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has raved about the potential of his Liverpool team-mate Conor Bradley.

Both players are the Reds' right-back options, with Alexander-Arnold ahead in the pecking order. He has won seven major trophies at Anfield, including the Champions League and Premier League, and regarded as one of the best in the world in his position.

But Bradley's emergence into the Liverpool first team has been magnificent. He deputised superbly while Alexander-Arnold was injured last season, which included a start in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

And Alexander-Arnold has tipped Bradley, who was recently appointed Northern Ireland captain, to be a future star. In an interview with Sky Sports, the Liverpool vice-captain said: “I speak mostly to Conor obviously being in the same position,” said the right-back. “But I’ve seen Stefan from young how good he is and how much potential he has. Harvey as well, incredible. Ben Doak, again really young. The future star - Harvey’s injured so I’m going to have to go with Conor.”

Alexander-Arnold has been replaced by Bradley on several occasions towards the end of games this season. On that subject, he said: “I like to play 90 minutes. But I know how good he is and I have trust in him to get the job done and to help the team win the game.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is a big admirer of Bradley, who has missed the past two games with injury. While the 21-year-old is second-choice, Slot believes that Bradley will find his way into the Reds' starting line-up on a regular basis in the future.

“I think it’s going to be a bright future for him because he’s a very good player and very good players [are] what we need here at Liverpool,” said Slot.

“He’s done, last season especially, really well when he had to replace Trent, and now Trent has played a lot. But he is a very good player and, although he has big competition from Trent, normally very good players find their way into the team. That’s what I also expect with him in the future at this club.”