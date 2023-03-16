Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped from England squad for upcoming qualifiers

Register
George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been omitted from the latest England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Ukraine and Italy.

Alexander-Arnold was part of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in Qatar in late-2022 but only made one appearance against Wales for 33 minutes off-the-bench during the 3-0 triumph in the group stages.

The Liverpool full-back has 18 appearances in total for his country since making his debut in 2018 against Costa Rica, but has struggled to displace the likes of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James in recent years.

It’s been a difficult season for the right-back as Liverpool were eliminated from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup as reigning champions in the early rounds and they were also beaten by Real Madrid for the third season in a row in the Champions League last night.

From an individual aspect, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to emulate his form from recent seasons, only registering two assists in the Premier League this season, and just three in all competitions.

Also omitted from the squad are Ben White, Conor Coady and Raheem Sterling - both of whom were at Qatar with Alexander-Arnold.

Coming into the squad are Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Brentford’s Ivan Toney after both displaying good form in the Premier League.

The only Liverpool player to make the cut is the experienced Jordan Henderson, who’s totalled 74 caps since making his debut in 2010.

