Trent Alexander-Arnold injury news after Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa.

Liverpool are set to find out further news about the extent of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury.

The Reds vice-captain was forced off midway through the first half of the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening. Shortly after Darwin Nunez had opened the scoring, Alexander-Arnold went down with a hamstring issue and could not continue. He was replaced by Conor Bradley as Liverpool’s triumph moved them five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Head coach Arne Slot admitted that the right-back’s issue was ‘not a good sign’ and it’s unlikely he will now head off for England duty during the international break. "It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half," Slot told reporters at his post-match press conference. "Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself.

"He didn't ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something. That's first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let's wait and see. I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can."

With Alexander-Arnold due to for tests to determine the severity of his problem, Liverpool will be hoping for the best outcome possible. When the season recommences later this month, they have fixtures against Real Madrid in the Champions League and then Premier League title rivals Man City.

On X (formerly Twitter), account @physioscout has given an early prognosis on Alexander-Arnold’s injury and timeframes of how long he could be sidelined for. A post said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold had to come off early in the first half with a right hamstring injury. Looked to aggravate it while sprinting on a chase back to cover ground, and was seen clutching the belly of the hamstring.

“Wide ranges of possibilities here, and scans will be necessary to determine the severity of the hamstring injury. Recovery Time: If tightness: Less than a week. If grade 1: 2-4 weeks. If grade 2: 4-6 weeks Hopefully it's just a minor strain, and the international break covers the time he'll be out for. No mechanism to suggest the injury was a major one, so the maximum I could see him out for is 6 weeks. Was seen clutching biceps femoris area. Again, hard to estimate hamstring problems, so we'll have to wait and see from scans.”