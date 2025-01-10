Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another club has entered the picture to try and sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this year.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is once again a hot topic in the headlines as new report on a potential Liverpool exit has emerged. This time though, it’s not Real Madrid who are thinking about snapping up the right-back.

The La Liga giants have been heavily linked with Alexander-Arnold for months now but according to Kicker, Bayern Munich have thrown their hat into the ring and are hoping to strike a deal for the Reds vice-captain. The German outlet claims that the Bundesliga heavyweights will look to make a move for Alexander-Arnold in the summer, when his contract at Anfield is due to expire.

Bayern may have to recruit a solid new right-back as there is growing uncertainty over the future of Joshua Kimmich. The Germany international is also out of contract this summer and ironically, he is someone Liverpool have been linked with in the past too.

The 33-time German champions have viewed Alexander-Arnold as their main target to replace the potentially outgoing Kimmich. They are also well aware of the fact Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the Anfield icon.

Alexander-Arnold thoughts on Bayern Munich revealed

It’s not surprising that more clubs are starting to register their interest in Alexander-Arnold. His current position remains a grey area and it’s uncertain whether he will sign a new contract with his boyhood club or opt for a new challenge elsewhere at the end of the season.

One thing that is extremely unlikely to happen though, is Arne Slot signing off on any key first team players leaving the club this month. With a Premier League title challenge on their hands, the manager needs his team in tact for the second half of the season. This means any bid from Real Madrid — they are reportedly willing to offer £20 million for Alexander-Arnold this window — will more than likely be rejected.

TEAMtalk has reported that Bayern Munich’s interest is ‘genuine’ and discussions over a potential swoop for the right-back had been mentioned ‘some months ago’. However, Alexander-Arnold is ‘not currently considering’ a move to Germany. As things stand, the 26-year-old is ‘of the mindset’ that his future lies either with Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Liverpool contract talks

Little progress has been made so far in attempting to tie Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah down to new contracts. The latter has been the most vocal about his situation at Anfield. Salah dropped his initial bombshell comments after Liverpool’s clash with Southampton in November.

The winger told the media that he had not yet been offered a new deal from the club and he felt ‘more out than in’. It drew criticism from Jamie Carragher but Salah has since provided further updates. The 32-year-old recently confirmed there had been ‘no progress’ between him and Liverpool over a new contract and he has addressed this year as his last on Merseyside.

Plenty of contrasting reports have been doing the rounds for months now, with some claiming Liverpool are close to finalising new terms with Salah and Van Dijk. Alexander-Arnold is the one whose future is uncertain, having sparked speculation over his recent cryptic celebration.