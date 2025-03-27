It seems as though Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid is now pending.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid is close to becoming a reality following this week’s latest updates. The academy graduate who made it his career mission to become the captain of Liverpool is now just months away from trading it all in for the almost-impossible-to-refuse Spanish powerhouse.

The speculation over Alexander-Arnold’s future has been going on for some time now, so despite these ‘breakthrough’ talks landing as something of a bombshell, few fans are actually surprised. Supporters had their suspicions the defender would leave during the summer back in January. Alexander-Arnold’s lacklustre performance against Manchester United came after Real Madrid had attempted to sign him before the winter window even opened.

Liverpool drew 2-2 with their rivals in their first game of 2025 and fans were quick to pick up on the right-back being out of sorts. While criticism came over his performance, speculation over him leaving Anfield followed.

Some supporters suggested Alexander-Arnold’s head was already with Madrid. While he has since put in some important performances, these new reports of him edging closer to a deal with Los Blancos will only leave fans feeling as though they’d been right from the start.

Has Trent Alexander-Arnold tainted his Liverpool legacy?

All players must leave a club at some point. Whether it’s through retirement, contract expiration or a move away, all chapters end with players at a club. It seems Alexander-Arnold is approaching the end of his Liverpool chapter, but a lot of fans aren’t willing to give him a send-off others have received in the past.

Just last summer, Joel Matip and Thiago enjoyed a guard of honour and the rapturous applause from Anfield as they prepared to leave the club as free agents. The year before, the likes of James Milner and Roberto Firmino were fondly waved off as they also approached the end of their contracts.

A lot of Liverpool fans seemed to have already accepted Alexander-Arnold would not stay at the club beyond the summer. Others have far from taken the Real Madrid news well, and have resorted to kneejerk reactions on social media.

One supporter uploaded a video to TikTok of themselves burning an Alexander-Arnold shirt, while others on X have questioned his mentality. Indeed, a lot of fuss has been kicked up due to his looming contract with Real Madrid, suggesting he has been hashing out conversations with another club while his current side are pushing to win the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher recently dissected the latest news on Alexander-Arnold and questioned whether he was making the move to boost his ‘brand’.

“I think Trent is a player who looks at himself almost like a brand, and that’s not just him, a lot of players do now,” the former defender said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“I go back to an interview he gave on Sky Sports before Christmas, where he was given five options on which he’d pick as the most important for you – captain of Liverpool, win the Champions League with Liverpool, win the World Cup with England, or win the Ballon d’Or – and he chose the Ballon d’Or.

“He wanted to be the first full-back that won the Ballon d’Or, and there’s nothing wrong with having ambition, but that didn’t go down particularly well with Liverpool supporters.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold risks leaving Liverpool with lack of respect

One of the main points to take away from the recent news of Alexander-Arnold’s talks with Real Madrid is that he will leave with a very diluted status. Sadly for the homegrown talent, a lot of fans have already made up their minds on what they think of him.

The player who once wanted to follow in Steven Gerrard’s footsteps and captain Liverpool will now leave the club in strange circumstances. Naby Keita, who struggled to stay fit and made little impact during his stint at the club, received a warmer farewell reception that it seems Alexander-Arnold is going to.

A lot of supporters have made quiet peace with the potential exit and wish him well, but a lot of fans are already wishing him gone. Despite only ever playing for Liverpool, growing up in front of the fans, and making more than 300 appearances in red, Alexander-Arnold is at risk of leaving Liverpool with a lack of respect from the pool of supporters who cannot forgive him for this decision.

