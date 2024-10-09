Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the end of 2024 approaches, rumours continues to swirl around the future of those now into the final 12 months of their contracts at Anfield. As things stand, Liverpool risk losing Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all for free next summer.

Most of the updates doing the rounds lately have been surrounding the latter, who is a top target of Real Madrid. Alexander-Arnold has expressed in the past his desire to captain his boyhood club, and as Van Dijk’s deputy, he is almost there.

However, until he pens a new deal with Liverpool, rumours and speculation will continue to do the rounds. Let’s take a look at some of the latest reports on Alexander-Arnold’s future.

Real Madrid ‘stepping up’ interest

Real Madrid are battling through an injury crisis right now as Dani Carvajal has been ruled out for the long-term with an ACL injury. As a result, they are ‘stepping up their interest’ in Alexander-Arnold in hopes to bring him in once January comes around, according to Football Insider.

However, Liverpool are ‘hopeful’ they can convince the right-back to stay and have ‘privately ruled out’ any possibility that they will offload their vice-captain in the new year. Another promising update from the outlet came recently, claiming that Alexander-Arnold has ‘put the ball in Liverpool’s court’.

If the 25-year-old is open to negotiations and Liverpool remain confident on agreeing a new deal, it can only further provide frustration for Real Madrid as their top target slips away.

Trent makes ambition admission

Liverpool are off to a flying start under Arne Slot and while it’s too soon to predict any potential trophies in this new era, things are looking positive so far. Alexander-Arnold recently revealed how he wants to be able to reflect on his footballing career and look back confident that he gave everything to himself and his team.

Speaking to ITV Sport during international duty, the defender discussed a conversation he had during the previous camp with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

“I was on the coach down to the airport and we had this conversation. I said, you know, that there's a chance I may never win another trophy in my career again. There's a chance I win many, many more. You'll only know the morning after you retire. You'll look yourself in the mirror, and you'll have a feeling of either regret or satisfaction of what you have achieved.

“As long as I can say that every single day I put everything into it, I tried to get better every single day, I tried to improve myself, I tried to be the best player I could be for the team and I tried to help the team win as many games as possible, and I believe that I maximised the potential that everyone told me from a very young age that I had, then I'll be more than satisfied.”

Alexander-Arnold has racked up more than 300 appearances for his boyhood club and has contributed 19 goals and 83 assists in that time. He is as much of a key player under Slot as he was Jurgen Klopp and losing him would be a mammoth blow to Liverpool’s future.