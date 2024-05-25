Trent Alexander-Arnold makes FSG claim after Liverpool appoint Arne Slot in message to fans
Trent Alexander-Arnold is hopeful there will be smooth transition at Liverpool under Arne Slot.
The Dutchman has succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. Klopp won seven major trophies as Reds manager, including the Champions League and Premier League, with the club’s position at the summit of Europe restored.
Slot was deemed as the right candidate to fill the void of Klopp by owners Fenway Sports Group and is tasked with ensuring Liverpool maintain their current position.
Alexander-Arnold, speaking to Sky Sports at the Monaco Grand Prix, was asked about Slot’s arrival and what he could say to the fans.
The Reds vice-captain, an investor in Formula One team Alpine, replied: “I hope so, that’s all we can hope. I have trust in the club and who we've appointed so as a player that's all you can ask for is to have trust in what the higher-ups have brought in and I'm sure it will be a smooth transition.”
