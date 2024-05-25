Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arne Slot has succeeded Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is hopeful there will be smooth transition at Liverpool under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. Klopp won seven major trophies as Reds manager, including the Champions League and Premier League, with the club’s position at the summit of Europe restored.

Slot was deemed as the right candidate to fill the void of Klopp by owners Fenway Sports Group and is tasked with ensuring Liverpool maintain their current position.

Alexander-Arnold, speaking to Sky Sports at the Monaco Grand Prix, was asked about Slot’s arrival and what he could say to the fans.