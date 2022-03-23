The latest injury round-up on Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson and James Milner ahead of a big April with games against Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton and Benfica.

It wasn’t all that long ago when Jurgen Klopp had a full complement of players to select from.

The Liverpool boss had the rare luxury of a fully-fit squad, although he was acutely aware it wouldn’t last long.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, that was the case and various members of the Reds dressing room have spent time on the sidelines either due to injury or illness.

Liverpool currently have time to get some of those currently nursing setbacks back up to speed during the international break.

Klopp’s side have a hectic and seismic April approaching as they continue their pursuit of a historic quadruple.

The Reds have games against Manchester City in the Premier League and FA Cup, Manchester United, Everton and meet Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Here’s a look at the latest injury situation at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

What happened

The right-back suffered a hamstring injury after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Arsenal on 16 March.

He was subsequently forced to pull out of the England squad and missed the 1-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

What's been said

Klopp admitted that he expected Alexander-Arnold to be out for 'weeks'.

Before the Forest win, he said: “Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well.

“No good news, we will see how long that takes.”

The defender also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in the gym on Tuesday with the caption 'The Comeback Kid'.

Liverpool may opt not to risk Alexander-Arnold against relegation-threatened Watford, who visit Anfield on Saturday 2 April, and keep him for more important matches.

Potential return game

Benfica (H), Tuesday 5 April or Man City (A), Sunday 10 April.

Mo Salah

Mo Salah shows Jurgen Klopp his injury during Liverpool’s defeat of Brighton. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

Liverpool's talisman suffered a foot injury shortly after bagging his 28th goal of the season in the 2-0 victory over Brighton on 12 March.

That meant Salah was only fit enough to come off the bench at Arsenal before his problem flared up again and he was absent against Forest.

What's been said

“Mo felt the foot again from the Brighton game,” Klopp said after the FA Cup win.

“[It's] not massive, but it was clear that you would not be in a game like this if you have a little bit of pain here, or there. There is no chance.”

However, Salah has jetted off for international duty as Egypt take on Senegal over two legs for a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Potential return game

Watford (H), Saturday 2 April or Benfica (H), Tuesday 5 April.

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The left-back was absent against Forest due to illness

What's been said

Robertson is yet to link up with Scotland for their friendly against Poland on Thursday.

Coach Steven Naismith confirmed that the ex-Hull City defender has tested positive for Covid-19.

Naismith said: “There is hope that they will be back involved at some point, when that is will be determined by the clubs and the protocols that are in place but there is hope that they will join the squad at some point.

“But in terms of the first game, it is pretty clear that the group who are here will be the ones that we focus on for this game.

“Then as with every game, we will look at the injuries and things like that after that.

“It is a day-by-day situation, Robbo has Covid so there is a protocol you have to follow.”

It remains to be seen if Robertson will be available to feature against the loser of the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria next week.

But with 10 days until the Watford encounter, it's likely that he'll be recovered in time.

Potential return game

Watford (H), Saturday 2 April.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita in action for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

What's happened

The midfielder has been forced to withdraw from international duty with Guinea.

Keita has picked up a knee injury so will not be involved in friendlies against South Africa and Zambia.

The severity of his problem is yet to be revealed

What's been said

A tweet from the Guinea Football Federation said: “Naby Keita (knee) and Mohamed Bayo will not be with the group during this international break.

“We wish them a speedy recovery.”

Potential return game

Unknown

James Milner

What happened

The vice-skipper has missed Liverpool's past two games due to illness.

What's been said

Before the Arsenal game, Klopp said:

However, Milner has returned to training during the international break.

On his Instagram, he posted photos of himself in the gym with the caption ‘Back at it’ which bodes well.

Potential return game