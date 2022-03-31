The latest Liverpool injury news on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, James Milner and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool begin the start of an exciting season finale when they welcome Watford to Anfield on Saturday (12.30).

The Reds have a seismic few weeks ahead which will ultimately make or break their quadruple hopes.

Jurgen Klopp's side have the chance to make history if they were to claim all four major trophies up for grabs.

Certainly, keeping as many players out of the treatment room will be crucial.

Liverpool will need as many of the squad available as they bid to add the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to the Carabao Cup that already adorns the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Ahead of the clash against Watford, here's the latest on the injury front.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

What happened

The right-back suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool's 2-0 defeat of Arsenal earlier this month.

He's been sidelined since and had to pull out of England duty during the international break.

What's been said

Before Liverpool's FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest, Jurgen Klopp said: “Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well.

“No good news, we will see how long that takes.”

The Athletic reports that Alexander-Arnold is also in a 'race against time' time to feature in the crunch clash against league leaders Manchester City on Sunday 10 April.

Potential return game

Unknown.

Naby Keita

What happened

The midfielder was also forced to withdraw from international duty.

Keita suffered a knee issue and did not jet off to meet up with Guinea.

What's been said

A tweet from the Guinea Football Federation said: “Naby Keita (knee) and Mohamed Bayo will not be with the group during this international break.

“We wish them a speedy recovery.”

The Athletic reports that Keita's setback is only minor, though.

Potential return game

Watford (H), Saturday 2 April.

James Milner

What happened

The vice-skipper missed Liverpool's previous two games before the international break due to illness.

What's been said

Before the Arsenal win, Klopp said: "Milner and Kostas at this moment are out. I think that is it."

However, Milner's posted a picture of himself back in the gym on Instagram during the hiatus of the campaign.

Potential return game

Watford (H), Saturday 2 April.

Andy Robertson

What happened

The Scot tested positive for Covid-19 and missed the Nottingham Forest win in the FA Cup.

He was absent for Scotland's 1-1 draw against Poland but returned to action in their 2-2 stalemate with Austria on Tuesday.

What's been said

Before the Austria game, Robertson said: "I love playing games, I don't want to be sitting in my house if I don't have to be.

“I'm fit and well and I look forward to the game. I love playing games with Scotland and I'm looking forward to hopefully another cap tomorrow and we'll go back to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run-in."

Potential return game