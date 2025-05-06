Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool-born athlete Sam Quek shares her disappointment as Trent Alexander-Arnold announces his departure from Liverpool Football Club.

The 26-year-old confirmed he will leave the Reds when his contract ends on June 30, and is expected to join Real Madrid.

Sharing the news on social media, Alexander-Arnold - who has been at the club since he was just six years old - said: “After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool fans have shared their sadness about Alexander-Arnold’s move, including Liverpool-born athlete Sam Quek. The TV presenter and former Olympian shared a photo of herself and Trent on social media, with the caption: “I tried convincing him. Gutted he’s leaving and still can’t believe he’s only 26. Won and gave it his all.”

The former hockey star also asked her followers for their thoughts on the news, with many unhappy about Trent moving on a free transfer.

One Liverpool fan said: “My issue is the leaving for free... that to me doesn’t sit right.”

Another added: “It’s the way he’s leaving, not why.”