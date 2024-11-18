Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Watford striker doesn’t believe this Liverpool icon is ‘world class’.

Arne Slot has inherited a very strong squad for his first season in charge of Liverpool, including extremely in-demand players who are gathering serious attention ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

The three - Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold - approaching the end of their contracts are naturally the most talked about. Salah has been a hot topic since last summer, when Saudi Arabian clubs were tripping over themselves in their attempt to sign him.

Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Al-Ittihad tabled a jaw-dropping £150 million for the Egyptian, before reports claims their follow-up bid surpassed the £200 million mark. However, as one of Liverpool’s most reliable and important players, the Reds stood firm on keeping Salah at Anfield.

Now, with just months left on his contract, the 32-year-old’s future is once again being discussed. It is still unconfirmed whether Salah will sign a new deal with Liverpool or not, but Saudi Arabia remain interested and other clubs have also been rearing their heads.

Troy Deeney has weighed in on Salah’s ongoing link with the Middle East and has also given his opinion on the winger’s status as a player.

“I think Mohamed Salah is excellent, he’s a pivotal part for Liverpool and they should never have let it [his expiring contract] get to this situation. But I understand that there’s a financial structure around what they want to try and keep to. My argument has always been that I just don’t think he’s world class,” the former Watford striker told talkSPORT.

“But world class is just a different opinion, what I think of world class is, would I want my kids to play like that player? That's what I think is world class. If I was asking my kids who want to be forwards, I would be saying I would like them to look at what Vinicius Jr does as opposed to Mohamed Salah. His goals that he [Salah] scores, he scores an unbelievable amount of goals, he's highly effective, but that’s just my opinion. He's probably going to turn around and say, 'Who the f*** is Troy?,' and fair play to him, but that's my opinion.”

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr has scored slightly more than Salah this season so far, with 12 goals to the Liverpool star’s 10. However, there has not been a single season since Salah’s arrival at Liverpool where he hasn’t scored at least 20 goals in all competitions.

His debut term was spectacular, with an astonishing 44 goals and 15 assists to kick his Anfield era off. After that, Salah has gone on to score 27, 23, 31, 31, 30 and 25 goals in each following season. With an overall tally of 221 goals in 366 appearances, the Egyptian has moved up to fifth in the club’s list of all-time top goal-scorers.

If he can score just seven more goals this season, Salah will move up to fourth in the all-time standings. If he commits to another season in red, he stands a big chance of even moving into third, past Gordon Hodgson’s tally of 241 goals.

However, it remains to be seen if Salah will stay or leave beyond this season. Deeney believes if Salah does opt to move to Saudi Arabia, it won’t be a decision motivated by money.

He added: "I think he’s going where he’s motivated and going to have the best life for his wife and kids. Whatever he chooses to do he’s earned the right to do that, and if he decides to not play for Liverpool again, he’ll still be a Liverpool legend.”