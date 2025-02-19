Troy Deeney predicts Mo Salah summer exit despite 'signs he will stay' at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah continues to command media attention amid his contract speculation.

Mohamed Salah is once again in the media headlines as the world continues to speculate over his immediate future. The Egyptian superstar is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career with Liverpool but it still remains to be seen whether he will sign a new contract at Anfield or not.

Salah’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season and he has been providing reporters with semi-regular updates over the last few months. At the start of the year, the winger admitted he was ‘disappointed’ by the lack of conversation between himself and the club, and revealed a new contract agreement was ‘far away’.

Salah’s contract situation has attracted the interest of Saudi Arabia once again. The 32-year-old has been the Pro League’s leading target for almost two years now and rumours have continued to swirl around as he approaches the final months of his deal.

However, a report from the Daily Mail has reported on the ‘signs’ that Salah ‘will stay’ at Liverpool beyond this summer. Troy Deeney has also weighed in on the situation, and doesn’t believe Salah will be at Anfield next season.

Mo Salah Saudi Arabia latest

The update from Monday claims: “There have been hints of a breakthrough with Salah. A senior adviser to the Saudi Pro League was quoted last week as saying the Saudis felt they were ‘being used’ in negotiations for a contract which would see Al Hilal offer the player a reported £65m for two seasons. The adviser said: ‘We are getting less indication from the player that he is even considering moving here.’”

In 2023, Salah was the subject of intense interest from the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad, who had already signed Fabinho, lodged a mega bid of £150 million in attempt to snap up Salah as well. Other reports followed, claiming the side had offered in excess of £200 million, as they looked to break the record by making the Egyptian the league’s poster boy.

Troy Deeney believes Salah could leave Liverpool

Deeney and Jeff Stelling dissected the latest hints on Salah’s future. While the former Watford star believes a new deal would be a huge statement from the club, he doesn’t think there will be any agreement between the two parties.

“I think just getting him signed will be a huge boost for them, not just for this season but going into next year. I don’t know though, I just have this feeling he’s not going to be there. I really just have this feeling. I hope I’m wrong, but I just have this feeling he’s not going to be there,” Deeney said on Tuesday’s talkSPORT Breakfast show.

“He’s flying again, he’s having his best ever season. I think probably the question for Salah and his representatives is, when is the right time to leave? Because you can sometimes stay too long.

“We’ve seen that with different players over the years. So maybe the conversation is, do you leave after winning the Premier League and potentially the Champions League? Going out on a high with your best ever season, or not?”

